The Number of Female Golfers is at an All-Time High, and Women's Golf Day is Ready to Celebrate on June 7

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the number of women teeing it up on the golf course surged to an all-time high, according to the National Golf Foundation ― and the June 7, 2022 Women's Golf Day (WGD) event will celebrate this milestone by uniting people across the globe through golf for 24 hours straight. The event, celebrating its 7th year, starts in New Zealand and ends in Hawaii.

The number of women golfers increased to almost 6.2 million in 2021. This comes after a net rise of 450,000 women golfers in 2020 pushed the on-course participant base over 6 million for the first time since 2007. WGD, a global movement that engages, empowers, and supports females through golf, will embrace this surge at its annual one-day sporting and community celebration. WGD was founded by Elisa Gaudet in 2016.

The 4-hour WGD experience, which takes place annually on the first Tuesday of June and has been hosted at more than 1,200 locations in 80 countries, allows a simple and accessible platform to build a golf foundation and skills that will last a lifetime. It creates a network to support the continuation of golf no matter what skill level or interest, while engaging women in an empowering initiative with global impact from a local level. The event transcends race, gender, religion, language, geography or economic status.

"More and more women are beginning to participate in golf, and Women's Golf Day provides a great opportunity for them to either learn how to play or further enjoy this game for which they have developed a love," said Gaudet. "WGD creates opportunities for people all over the world and gives them a chance to connect and feel welcome in the sport. We started by creating local events around the world. WGD has now become a global movement and community of people who support each other regardless of their golf skill level."

The event's four-hour format gives women a golf experience with lessons or 9 holes of play during the first two hours. The second two hours is a social event where both groups join together. Participating locations can be found at womensgolfday.com/location/. Location registration for WGD events is now available to virtually any location that offers golf or golf-related products and services. The cost for people to participate varies by location. For more information and to register, visit www.WomensGolfDay.com.

On the day, participants are encouraged to wear red and white, and share photos and posts from WGD events on social media tagging @womensgolfday and using the hashtags #womensgolfday and #WGDunites.

WGD is also hosting WGD Palooza, a free virtual event that anyone can attend on May 31, 2022. This one-of-a-kind, 2-hour digital celebration is interactive and connects golfers from around the world to the movers and shakers in golf by creating opportunities for more people to engage with the sport, people and the brands. Register at https://womensgolfday.com/wgdpalooza/.

Women's Golf Day (WGD) is a global movement that Engages, Empowers, and Supports women and girls through golf and facilities them learning the skills that last a lifetime. The one-day, four-hour event, has now taken place at more than 1000 locations in nearly 80 countries since its inception in 2016, and has introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport. WGD is the fastest-growing female golf development initiative.

In 2021, WGD's primary hashtag, #WomensGolfDay, received more than 87 million global impressions to nearly 37 million people viewing WGD content. Women's Golf Day is unique, there is nothing like it in sports, a one-day sporting and community celebration event that unites women through golf across the globe for 24 hours straight transcending gender, race, religion, language, geography, or economic status.

All are welcome to participate in Women's Golf Day except where prohibited by law. Women's Golf Day does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, medical condition, genetic information, material status or sexual orientation.

