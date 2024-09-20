The number of monthly active users of Truecaller outside India has surpassed 125 million

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of monthly active users (MAU) of the Truecaller app outside its largest market, India, exceeded 125 million as of September 19. Since the start of the year, the number of users in these regions has increased by just over 16 million, with the fastest relative growth occurring on iOS, where the growth rate has been almost twice as high as on Android.

"As we reported last week, our strong user growth continues globally, and since the end of the second quarter, the number of users outside our largest market has increased by 7 million. The strongest absolute growth in users this year has been in markets like South Africa, Colombia, Nigeria, and Egypt, where we have grown by more than 1 million users since the beginning of the year. The strongest relative growth is taking place in several markets in Southeast Asia and in our focusmarkets, Nigeria and Colombia. We are also seeing relatively strong development in some European countries and in the USA, where our improved product on iOS will create further opportunities for revenue growth going forward," says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

Truecaller reports the average number of users in its interim reports, and for the second quarter, the average number of MAU outside India amounted to 115.3 million. In total, Truecaller has now surpassed 420 million MAU globally.

For more information, please contact:



Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 420 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/the-number-of-monthly-active-users-of-truecaller-outside-india-has-surpassed-125-million,c4040700

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4040700/3012373.pdf PM 125 MAU 240920

SOURCE Truecaller AB