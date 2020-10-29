The Number One Craving This Holiday Season? Something NEW.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazi Bites, the Latin-inspired, better-for-you frozen foods company, recently conducted a Holiday Cravings Survey to confirm what people really want this holiday season — and the results were surprising.

People have grown tired of Zoom, dull, boring snacks, and juggling the chaos. While they long to be surrounded by their loved ones, enjoying delicious food that brings them comfort, the numbers were clear. They're craving something new.

In an open-ended format, 30% of survey respondents shared that without the usual traditions firmly in place this holiday season, they'll be getting creative and experimenting with new recipes. That means old traditions will make way for interesting twists...and with respondents confirming the most popular food craving is for appetizers and snacks (25.4%), perhaps that means more Empanadas for Thanksgiving? Whatever the case, there's no debate that people are aiming to spice up the season, and Brazi Bites is here to answer the call by introducing, No Crave November.

It's been a tough year, we can all agree on that, but Brazi Bites is determined to add some merry to everyone's empty calendars. During No Crave November, consumers are encouraged to turn their cravings into something more satisfying with a giveaway to win a year's supply of Brazi Bites. That's right, 365 days of delicious gluten-free goodness. Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, melt in your mouth munchies. You get the idea!

The contest page opens to consumers on November 9, 2020 and one lucky winner will be announced once the contest closes on November 20. Can't wait that long? All entrants will receive a discount code to curb their immediate cravings and get Brazi Bites delivered right to their door.

Brazi Bites aims to reduce holiday stress this season and spread some joy by inviting consumers to indulge in more wholesome, but equally satisfying, snacks. To follow along with the latest Brazi Bites updates, click here, and on Instagram at @brazi_bites.

