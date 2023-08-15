The Number One Flexible Packaging Company is…. ClearBags!

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBags, known as a leader in flexible packaging solutions and supplies has been awarded the "World's Greatest Flexible Packaging Supply Company" by The World's Greatest Television Show.

ClearBags was chosen for this title due to their innovation, employee focus, customer service, unique family culture, and their passion for doing good. The episode featuring ClearBags will air on August 13th at 1:30PM CT on BLOOMBERG TV.

The Road to the Title

Founded in 1992, ClearBags has grown to a global company stocking over 5,000 products and serving thousands of customers a year. From paper and plastics to eco-friendly packaging that is compostable and even water soluble, ClearBags is the place to find high-quality product packaging.

Winning the title of "World's Greatest" began with the vision of empowering growth for businesses of all sizes through brand elevating packaging that protects and enhances products. Low minimums and affordable prices provide both large and small businesses with quality packaging for their specific products.

ClearBags Customers Speak Out

I've Never Had a Negative Experience…

"I've never had a negative experience with neither products nor shipping nor customer service. I've ordered from Clearbags for years...always great."

Great Salespeople

"I called and the person I spoke to (so sorry didn't get her name!) was super helpful. I gave her the size of the items I had to be bagged and she found me the perfect bags! It was easy and definitely better than an online search!"

About ClearBags

An innovative packaging provider for over 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more at https://www.clearbags.com/.

