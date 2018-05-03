The Numbers Are In: One Solution Earns Twelve Awards In 2017, An Astonishing List Of Accolades For The Award Winning Branded Entertainment Division

"Being recognized by leading organizations like NAMIC, Telly and Cynopsis demonstrates One Solution's ability to successfully leverage the power of digital media to garner real results from branded content." – Detavio Samuels, President

One Solution, spearheaded by Samuels, developed and produced thought provoking, culture driven campaigns by leveraging their very own content studio: One X Studios. One X Studios conveyed meaningful content through dynamic storytelling and experiences for an effectively engaging audience-first approach. Whether it was "Cedric The Entertainer Taking On The Holidays for Walmart" or "Grammy-Nominated Singer Jidenna Riding Front Row with Toyota," One Solution proved through great content they are more than culture leaders, they are culture makers. One Solution will continue harnessing the power of the Black consumer through impactful and culturally relevant content and reaching them through its unsurpassed cross-platform ecosystem and distribution platforms.

ABOUT ONE SOLUTION

One Solution, is Urban One's award-winning branded solution division at the only fully-integrated Black media company in America. They develop innovative brand-relevant initiatives that are grounded in black culture and nuances. One Solutions overall goal is to enhance a brand's level of engagement with its audience while providing a higher level of visibility and reach. By tapping into consumers from a cultural perspective rooted in heritage and ethnic influences. One Solution can reach and touch their audience in an authentic way via Urban One media and programs.

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), formerly known as Radio One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 57 broadcast stations in 15 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Russ Parr Morning Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Get up Morning! with Erica Campbell, DL Hughley Show, Ed Lover Show, Willie Moore Jr Show, Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy Reverend Al Sharpton Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), the largest digital resource for urban enthusiasts and Blacks, reaching millions each month through its Cassius and BHM Digital platforms. Additionally, One Solution, the Company's branded content agency and studio combines the dynamics of the Urban One's holdings to provide brands with an integrated and effectively engaging marketing approach that reaches 82% of Black Americans throughout the country.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-numbers-are-in-one-solution-earns-twelve-awards-in-2017-an-astonishing-list-of-accolades-for-the-award-winning-branded-entertainment-division-300641588.html

SOURCE One Solution