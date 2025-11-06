The Nutrition Gap: 94% of Americans and 95% of Doctors Surveyed Unaware Diet Alone Can Lower Cholesterol in Just 30 Days

New Step One Foods survey by The Harris Poll reveals a dangerous information gap as heart disease remains America's leading killer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite clinical evidence showing that food can lower cholesterol in just one month, and by as much as medications in some cases, most Americans — and even doctors (primary care physicians (PCPs)) — are unaware of how powerful diet can be for heart health. A new Harris Poll survey commissioned by Step One Foods , a cardiologist-created food system clinically proven in a Mayo Clinic–led trial to rapidly and meaningfully lower cholesterol through real, whole foods, exposes a critical gap in America's approach to cardiovascular care.

Nearly 9 in 10 Americans (89%) believe food can be as powerful as medicine for managing heart health, yet fewer than 1 in 10 (6%) realize adults with high cholesterol can lower their cholesterol levels using diet alone in one month. The disconnect extends to the clinical side: 95% of PCPs surveyed don't know that the average adult with high cholesterol can see meaningful cholesterol reduction by incorporating and adhering to prescribed dietary changes alone in 1 month. Doctors also overestimate patients' preference for prescriptions — 63% of PCPs surveyed think most of their patients would rather take medication than make dietary changes if they needed to manage or lower their cholesterol, while only 35% of Americans said the same. Meanwhile, nearly three in four PCPs surveyed (74%) wish they had better resources to help guide their patients on which foods they should eat or avoid to manage their cholesterol.

These findings highlight what preventive cardiologist Dr. Elizabeth Klodas calls "a systemic blind spot in medicine's approach to heart disease."

With heart disease claiming more than 919,000 lives in 2023 , according to the CDC , the findings expose a critical disconnect between research and patient care in the fight against America's most preventable killer. And as Americans prepare to turn the page on another year, understanding the quick, measurable impact of food on heart health could mean the difference between resolutions that fizzle and actions that truly save lives.

" Clinical research shows that the right combination of foods can significantly lower cholesterol in just 30 days," said Dr. Klodas, founder of Step One Foods. "It's not a theory — it's a proven first step that should come before (or alongside) medication in every treatment plan."

The Leading Killer — and the Least Addressed Cause

Heart disease remains the number one killer in the United States. Unfortunately, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , 75% of medical schools have no required clinical nutrition classes and those that do, average less than 20 hours of instruction. The result is a system better equipped to prescribe medications than to prevent disease.

Dr. Klodas, a Mayo Clinic–trained cardiologist, founded Step One Foods to change that equation. Every serving of every product is scientifically formulated to deliver clinically meaningful amounts of fiber, plant sterols, antioxidants, and omega-3s — nutrients proven to lower LDL cholesterol within 30 days in a double-blind, randomized, controlled clinical trial conducted by Mayo Clinic and the University of Manitoba.

A Call to Reconnect Food and Medicine

The Harris Poll results highlight a public health opportunity hiding in plain sight. By reconnecting food and medicine, experts say, the U.S. could take meaningful strides in preventing the chronic conditions that drive healthcare costs and shorten lives.

"Patients want options, physicians want better tools, and the science is already here," said Dr. Klodas. "We don't need to wait for the next breakthrough drug. The most powerful intervention for heart disease prevention can already be sitting on our plates."

