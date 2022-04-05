The NUTRO™ Brand Debuts NUTRO™ SO SIMPLE™ Dog Food to Give Dogs Nutritious, Uncomplicated Meals

"The NUTRO brand is a leader in creating dog food that is rich in nutrients, full of flavor and made with real, recognizable ingredients," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "With NUTRO SO SIMPLE recipes, we've taken that philosophy a step further, offering a new line of dry and wet products with ingredient transparency at their core. Every recipe is made with carefully sourced high-quality ingredients. It really is that simple."

NUTRO SO SIMPLE dry recipes are crafted with a handful of key ingredient sources plus natural flavors, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that provide the nutrition dogs need to thrive. The NUTRO SO SIMPLE product line features two dry dog food varieties and two wet dog food varieties – the perfect complement for an enhanced meal experience.

NUTRO SO SIMPLE Dry Dog Food With Chicken key ingredient sources: chicken, brown rice, barley, peas and flaxseed

key ingredient sources: chicken, brown rice, barley, peas and flaxseed NUTRO SO SIMPLE Dry Dog Food With Beef key ingredient sources: beef, chicken, whole grains, peas, egg and flaxseed

key ingredient sources: beef, chicken, whole grains, peas, egg and flaxseed NUTRO SO SIMPLE Meal Complement for Dogs Chicken Recipe in Bone Broth made with chicken, bone broth, carrots, green beans, quail egg and flaxseed oil

made with chicken, bone broth, carrots, green beans, quail egg and flaxseed oil NUTRO SO SIMPLE Meal Complement for Dogs Chicken & Duck Recipe in Bone Broth made with chicken, bone broth, duck, sweet potatoes, green beans, potatoes and flax seed oil

The NUTRO SO SIMPLE product line is part of the NUTRO portfolio that includes NUTRO™ NATURAL CHOICE™ and NUTRO™ Limited Ingredient Diet dog food. All NUTRO products follow the NUTRO. FEED CLEAN™ philosophy – simple, purposeful and trustworthy recipes that are rich in nutrients, full of flavor and made with real, recognizable non-GMO ingredients† sourced from trusted farmers and suppliers. High-quality protein, like real chicken or beef, is the foundation of every recipe. Plus, they are made without chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, or soy protein† and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives†.

NUTRO SO SIMPLE products are available in-store and online at major retailers, such as Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, Target, PetSmart and more. For more information, visit nutro.com and follow the NUTRO brand on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

†Trace amounts may be present due to potential cross contact during manufacturing.

About the NUTRO™ Brand

The NUTRO™ brand is a leading brand of natural pet food products sold at pet specialty stores, food and drug retailers, and online. The NUTRO. FEED CLEAN™ philosophy outlines the brand's approach to pet food, offering recipes that are simple, purposeful, and trustworthy - made of real, recognizable, non-GMO ingredients†. For more information, please visit www.nutro.com .

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE ®, WHISKAS ®, ROYAL CANIN ®, NUTRO ™, GREENIES ™, SHEBA ®, CESAR ®, IAMS ™ and EUKANUBA ™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD ™, BLUEPEARL ™, VCA ™, Linnaeus , AniCura and Antech . We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL ™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE ™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.



