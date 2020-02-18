The NYNJA Platform Lightens Up with Latest Update Available Now on the Web and Desktop App

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at NYNJA has been working hard to provide our customers the latest updates to the NYNJA platform, with the goal of being the preferred all in one place for messaging, team meetings, file sharing and video calls- NYNJA- All in one communications platform.

New Light Theme

NYNJA Light Screen NYNJA Dark to Light Screen

If you love the dark, keep the Dark theme. But if you crave the light, you can now toggle to the Light theme. This new option was inspired by our new brand colors which include a light teal, grey and white which you can see on our website.

Available now for desktop versions, select Settings from the left-hand menu, and choose Theme Settings to switch from Dark to Light and back again. This option will also be coming soon for your mobile phone.

Schedule Meetings

Now you can schedule a single or recurring meeting. Invite an existing group or create a new one. You can also include participants who are not even on NYNJA, they'll receive a notification and can click on a link or dial a number.

To schedule a new meeting, just click on "New" and you'll see a new option to Schedule a Meeting on your mobile, and New Meeting on your desktop. Select it and you'll be asked to pick a group or participants, name your meeting, choose the start and end time, and make it a single event or recurring meeting. You can also send a reminder in advance of the meeting, whether ten minutes or a couple hours.

To finish up, you'll see a button to "Save and Create Calendar Event." When you click that button NYNJA will create a group for your call (you can choose to delete it later or keep it) and all invitees will get a notification. If you have a calendar tied to your profile, it will open up so you can also add the event to your calendar app. From there you can choose to send an email or calendar invite, just note you will need to add your participants and then send it.

Screen Sharing

When you're having a group call or one-on-one, sometimes it's much easier to get something across when you can share screens, right? Now you can do that easily on NYNJA. Just tap on the screen sharing icon.

"NYNJA is the first superapp of its kind to harness the full potential of its user base, empowering them with a true cross-platform multimedia messaging app and a built-in global marketplace backed by secure Blockchain protocols." Imagine bringing together the best of Slack, Skype, WhatsApp, WeChat, Email, in one software application while offering secure HD voice and video calling, virtual conferencing, real time transcription and translations. "This is NYNJA," said co-founder and CEO Salvatore Guerrieri.

More improvements:

Conference call support for Firefox and Safari

Auto translation improvements

Added Copy to clipboard button in Share options

Added a preview for audio files

Added thumbnails for image and video files that are sent as files

Ability to join conference calls from multiple devices at once

About NYNJA

NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and is available on at NYNJA.work and in the Apple, Google Play and Samsung Galaxy AppStore.

For more information on the NYNJA app, please visit: http://www.nynja.work

Media Contact:

Gary Yentin, AppPromo

234394@email4pr.com

416-464-2223

SOURCE NYNJA

Related Links

http://www.nynja.work

