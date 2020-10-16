The NYPD Neglects the Success of the Crisis Management System

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Capacity Development (www.aboutccd.org) is a 501©3 nonprofit organization and one of the most successful cure violence sites in New York City. We pride ourselves on being the first of its kind to form from Cure Violence Model into the innovative Human Healing Justice approach. CCD therefore prides itself on being an essential part of the de-escalation of shootings

The NYPD is currently planning to hold a series of public forums as mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. This initiative will not be effective without the community-led programs of the Crisis Management Systems (CMS) in NYC that have decreased violence since its development ten years ago.

The NYPD has taken the mission of CMS and is teaming up with larger non-profit orgs such as the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies and the New York Urban League, to divert from discussions of police brutality and hijack discourses on community public safety from grassroots organizations who have been grappling with these conflicts for a decade.

"Our communities are not asking for stronger relationships and cooperation with the police. We don't need 'Precision Policing'", says Executive Director and Founder of CCD, K Bain. "What we need is a real partnership in public safety, achieved by communication, professional competence, respect, most of all, truth".

The success of our site 696 Build Queensbridge is solid proof that local communities are capable of eliminating lethal violence through more empathetic, community-led approaches:

Since its founding in 2016, Queensbridge has celebrated a milestone of going through no shootings for over 365 days

The number of shootings remain below the citywide 70% increase as of 2020

CMS has expanded to deal with the increased gun violence that the city is dealing with during the pandemic with a $10 million increase, and the creation of the Social Distancing Initiative

The police should not be the only party responsible for inviting participants. Our communities should choose who attends, discusses, and proposes solutions that impact each and every one of us.

Communities need to be able to define what public safety looks like for them and how it can be delivered. Anything less is a continuation of the failed policies and practices offered to us by the police It's time for the community to establish what public safety looks like to them.

