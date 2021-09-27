The Oaks Club Names Bruce V. Zahn, Jr., General Manager and Chief Operating Officer

OSPREY, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oaks Club, a 1,000-acre private country club community, has appointed Bruce V. Zahn, Jr., as General Manager/COO, it was announced today by Anne Lockie, President of the Club. Currently, Zahn is GM/COO of La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California. He will join The Oaks Club in November. Holly Farrell, previously Director of Clubhouse Operations and Interim GM since early 2021, has been named Assistant General Manager.

Bruce Zahn

"We are excited to welcome Bruce to The Oaks Club and by the depth and breadth of leadership and management experience that he brings to the Club. The high caliber of the club's new management team will ensure that The Oaks Club continues to provide an exceptional country club lifestyle experience to our membership," said Lockie.

Zahn has over 38 years of experience in the private club business. Since 2009, he has been the GM/COO of La Quinta Country Club, located in the Palm Springs area and home to the PGA Tour's American Express (formerly Bob Hope Classic) tournament for over 50 years. La Quinta, like The Oaks Club, is a Platinum Club of America and a Distinguished Club. Prior to La Quinta, Bruce was GM/COO at Redlands Country Club in Redlands, California. Established in 1896, Redlands is one of the oldest equity clubs west of the Mississippi. Previously, Bruce had a successful 21-year career with ClubCorp USA, where he was GM of several leading country clubs with as many as 1,400 members. He has earned Certified Chief Executive (CCE) and Certified Club Manager (CCM) certifications from the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA), the largest professional association for managers of membership clubs worldwide.

Farrell has been with The Oaks Club for 10 years. As Assistant General Manager, she will continue to head Clubhouse Operations, while taking on additional responsibilities with regard to managing capital projects, in particular a major expansion of the Club's casual and outdoor dining venue and kitchen.

A Search Committee, comprised of Oaks Club members conducted a nationwide search for a new GM/COO, working with Denehy Club Thinking Partners, a leading national search and consulting firm that specializes in serving elite private clubs.

About The Oaks Club:

The Oaks Club is a 1,000-acre gated community, located in Osprey, Florida, 12 miles south of downtown Sarasota. The club's amenities include two 18-hole championship golf courses, 12 Har-Tru Tennis courts, croquet and pickleball courts, an over 40,000 square-foot Georgian-style clubhouse, fitness center, pool complex, and an active social calendar. For more information: www.theoaksclub.com

