The Oaks Club Names Holly Farrell General Manager/COO

Farrell Becomes First Woman to Hold Top Position in Clubs 40-Year History

OSPREY, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oaks Club has announced the appointment of Holly Farrell (CCM), as General Manager, Chief Operating Officer of the over 1,000-acre private country club community located in Osprey, Florida.

Farrell, who has been with the club for 12 years most recently as Assistant Manager, has played a pivotal role in several key initiatives, including leading and completing a 12-million-dollar capital project of a new venue and kitchen, The Overlook.

Holly Farrell

"The Board is pleased and excited to have Holly Farrell as our new General Manager, Chief Operating Officer. Her promotion is recognition of the hard work, dedication, and creativity she has shown over the past 12 years at the Oaks and is well deserved, said Club President, Karen Orr. "Ms. Farrell's leadership and talent will help guide the club into an exciting future, and the Board and membership are thrilled to see her continue to make a positive impact."

"I am deeply honored to be stepping into this role to lead such an incredible organization" Farrell said. This is more than just a professional achievement for me; it's a reflection of the progress we're making as a club. I hope my journey will inspire other women in the industry to pursue leadership roles and break through any barriers they face."

About The Oaks Club:

The Oaks Club is a private, member owned country club community located on over 1000 acres situated on both the east and west sides of US 41 in Osprey, Florida just 12 miles south of downtown Sarasota. Club amenities feature two championship golf courses, 40,000 square foot Georgian-style clubhouse, 3 restaurants, 12 Har-Tru tennis courts, 4 pickleball courts, pool complex, croquet, WellFit Center and an active social calendar. For more information: www.theoaksclub.com

Media Contact:

Allison Moore

941-961-3708

[email protected]

SOURCE The Oaks Club