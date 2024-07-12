The Oakwood Inn in Okoboji Now Offers Electric Vehicle Charging Stations For Public and Guest Use

The fastest charging stations available in the Okoboji Lakes area, conveniently located off Highway 71, meet the growing demand for electric vehicle owners and travelers.

OKOBOJI, Iowa, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakwood Inn announced today the installation and opening of its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. To help meet the growing demand for EV charging and eliminate one of the biggest pain points for EV drivers traveling for business or leisure, the Inn will make charging available to the general public and hotel guests.

The fastest charging stations available in the Okoboji Lakes area, conveniently located off Highway 71. Post this New EV Chargers at The Oakwood Inn, conveniently located off the highway.

"The addition of the EV chargers allows us to meet the needs of our guests further and stand out as a leader in the state of Iowa for driving the EV conversation and standard. At The Oakwood Inn, we are focused on the guest experience and believe this will not only be a win for our guests but also for travelers driving through."

According to the Department of Energy , more than 1.4 million EVs were sold in the U.S. last year, adding to four million on the roads. The Oakwood Inn is meeting guest needs for charging solutions. Providing charging infrastructure is a top priority in the hospitality industry, and this installment in Okoboji is the first of its kind in Northwest Iowa.

With AFAR's recent announcement of a dedicated article series, "Meet in the Middle," a nod to the Midwest flyover states, Iowa is expected to see an increase in travelers driving through the state. Many travelers from Nashville and other cities prioritizing sustainability and carbon-neutral travel will now have a place to charge their vehicles in Dickinson County.

Drivers/travelers can enjoy the Lake Okoboji area to help pass the time while charging their vehicles. The Oakwood Inn is adjacent to the Dickinson County Nature Center Trail and a block and a half from the Pearson Lakes Art Center. Given advance notice, travelers can order a wine and cheese package from the Inn and spend time on the beautiful grounds at The Oakwood Inn.

Two designated Level 2 EV charging stations at The Oakwood Inn will be available for public use between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., leaving overnight charging for registered guests. The chargers have dedicated lines that provide 48 amps and 11.6 kilowatts, providing consistently higher speed and quality output.

The charging stations are listed on the EV network and feature self-pay options to charge an EV vehicle.

The Oakwood Inn will hold an open house on Wednesday, July 17th, from 10:00 am - 4:00 p.m. to showcase the new chargers. Free charging will be available, and their famous chocolate chip cookies will be served.

Location of the Charging Stations:

The Oakwood Inn

23131 Nature Center Rd

Spirit Lake, IA 51360

Longitude/Latitude 43.3996° N, 95.1297° W

About The Oakwood Inn

An 11-room boutique inn offering romantic getaways in Iowa. Known for its gourmet breakfast, hospitality, and expansive garden setting, The Oakwood Inn is a hallmark of independent hotel stay options in Iowa. It is a member of Select Registry, a curated portfolio of quality-assured craft lodging properties.

SOURCE The Oakwood Inn