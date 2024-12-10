The Oberkotter Foundation Welcomes Dr. Cedric Von Pritchett, M.D., MPH, to the Board of Trustees

Dr. Pritchett, a pediatric otolaryngologist and clinical investigator, brings to the Oberkotter Foundation a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience working with families of children with hearing loss.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Cedric Pritchett, M.D., MPH, will join the Board of Trustees of the Oberkotter Foundation on January 1, 2025, the Foundation announced. Dr. Pritchett's experience adds to the Foundation's leadership as they shepherd in a new era of pediatric hearing healthcare. Together, the Board of Trustees and Foundation's leadership are working to ensure children who are deaf or hard of hearing have the opportunity to develop age-appropriate listening, spoken language, and literacy skills.

On the Board, Dr. Pritchett joins Bruce Rosenfield, former Executive Director of the Foundation, David Pierson, and Lydia Denworth. Along with the other Trustees, Dr. Pritchett will be responsible for setting strategic direction, maintaining good governance practices, and providing financial oversight to ensure the Foundation continues to fulfill its mission.

"The years ahead will be pivotal as the Oberkotter Foundation works toward the ambitious goals set forth by the Board of Trustees in the strategic plan to secure a future of limitless opportunity for children with hearing loss," said Teresa H. Caraway, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the Oberkotter Foundation. "The Foundation is led by a passionate group of Trustees who are dedicated to driving change and fulfilling the Foundation's mission. We're thrilled to include Dr. Pritchett in that number given his years of experience working directly with families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing."

A pediatric otolaryngologist, cochlear implant surgeon, clinical investigator, and public health professional, Dr. Pritchett brings to the Foundation's board his years of experience working directly with families and children with hearing loss. Dr. Pritchett works at Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida in Orlando as Co-Director of the Nemours Children's Ear, Hearing and Communication Center and Medical Director of the Cochlear Implant Program. His research focuses on barriers to care for children who are deaf or hard of hearing; racial disparities and inequalities in access to early cochlear implantation; and timely identification of congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV) and CMV- related hearing loss.

Dr. Pritchett is an Associate Professor with the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, a member of the Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, a fellow of the American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American College of Surgeons.

"We knew we were looking for an experienced pediatric healthcare professional to join the Board and share first-hand insights from the field to help the Foundation drive the most effective change for children with hearing loss and their families," said Lydia Denworth, who joined the Board of Trustees in early 2022. "Dr. Pritchett's background, especially his research on barriers to care for families with the fewest resources, not only aligns with the Foundation's mission and strategic direction, but also will allow him to provide critical input into our work. Together, we aim to help families ensure their children who are deaf or hard of hearing have opportunities to reach their full potential through listening and spoken language."

Earlier this year, the Oberkotter Foundation shared more details surrounding its strategic plan. The plan strives to transform pediatric hearing healthcare for families of children with hearing loss by bridging the gaps in care and supporting innovative initiatives.

The Oberkotter Foundation helps families ensure their children who are deaf or hard of hearing have opportunities to reach their full potential through Listening and Spoken Language (LSL).

The Foundation is committed to advancing science and innovation that will improve access to quality audiological and LSL services for children with hearing loss so that they develop age-appropriate listening, talking, and literacy skills. Since 1985, the Foundation has provided over $500 million in funding to improve listening, spoken language, and literacy outcomes for children with hearing loss and their families.

For more information about the Oberkotter Foundation, visit www.oberkotterfoundation.org.

