The Obesity Association Publishes New Standards of Care Section on Obesity Medications

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Obesity Association™, a division of the American Diabetes Association® (Obesity Association), announced the publication of the next section in the Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity. "Pharmacologic Treatment of Obesity in Adults" is published in the inaugural edition of Diabetes, Obesity, and Cardiometabolic CARE® and in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.

"The establishment of the Obesity Association, and now its associated journal, marks a significant advancement toward a future where the management of cardiometabolic diseases is unified, proactive, and grounded in a thorough understanding of their biological origins. Through the Standards of Care in Overweight and Obesity, we continue to build the body of trusted, evidence-based guidelines in obesity care," said Samar Hafida, MD, vice president of the Obesity Association.

Among the key recommendations:

Health care professionals should engage people living with obesity in a person-centered, shared decision-making approach in discussing and/or selecting obesity medications.





The goal is of obesity treatment is to optimize health outcomes while emphasizing each person's needs and preferences, and should be offered as part of an initial treatment plan to promote weight reduction, prevent further weight gain, and to lower the risk or prevent the development of obesity-related diseases and complications.





Guidance for selecting obesity medications to improve obesity-related diseases and complications, including: Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes Hypertension Cardiovascular disease Sleep apnea Metabolic dysfunction-association steatohepatitis (MASH) Osteoarthritis





Emphasis on long-term management of obesity medications.





Treatment of obesity with medications should be accompanied by regular counseling and monitoring of nutrition status to ensure adequate nutritional intake, including adequate protein and micronutrient intake.





Recommendations for obesity medications in individuals of childbearing potential.





Guidance for switching to an alternate Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved obesity medication as clinically appropriate if an obesity medication is unavailable.





Use of non-FDA approved compounded products is not recommended.





Guidance for clinical practices to incorporate the appropriate infrastructure, training, and education to support obesity treatment.

The recommendations align with the broader work of the Obesity Association to change the conversation on obesity care, recognizing obesity as the complex disease it is and working to support both people with obesity and professionals to improve health outcomes. The guidelines reflect rigorous evidence review, and expert consensus thanks to the efforts of the ADA's Professional Practice Committee (PPC), PPC Obesity Chair Kim Gudzune and Section Co-Chairs Kim Gudzune and Louis Aronne.

