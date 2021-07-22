The OBWS Black Entrepreneur of the Year Awards Return For The Second Year in A Row. $55,000 Will Be Awarded to Three Business Owners During National Black Business Month!

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Annual OBWS Black Entrepreneur of The Year Awards kick off this week. Presented by Snap Inc. and Clover®, the awards aim to highlight, celebrate, and provide equity-free funding to deserving Black Entrepreneurs. Nominations are open via https://awards2021.obws.com . Entrepreneurs can self nominate or nominate their peers. Nominations close Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 11:59 PM. Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges including Snap Inc.'s CMO Kenny Mitchell, Founder of Popcom and last year's Black Entrepreneur of the Year Winner Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene, Director of Culture & Community at Forbes Rashaad Lambert, Ryan Wilson CEO and Co-Founder of The Gathering Spot and Tasha Helm - Director, Corporate Citizenship, Fiserv. Winners will be peer-selected and announced later in August.

Founder and CEO Mandy Bowman shares, "Black Entrepreneurs are the backbone of our community, we stand by our commitment to support their hard work with the support of our partners Snap Inc. and Clover®."

Of the partnership Vivian Greentree, SVP, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship at Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, including Clover® shares "We are proud to celebrate the success of ethnically diverse small businesses as a sponsor of the Black Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. Partnering with Official Black Wall Street continues our commitment to recognize and give back to businesses that have thrived under challenging conditions."

Details

Nominations close Sunday, August 1, 2021

Award Categories - In 2020, $30,000 was awarded to three winners. This year a total of $55,000 will be awarded.

OBWS Black Entrepreneur Of the Year presented by Snap Inc. $25,000

OBWS Black Innovator of the Year presented by Snap Inc. $15,000

OBWS Black Social Entrepreneur of of the Year presented by Clover® $15,000

For details about each award criteria visit https://awards2021.obws.com

About Official Black Wall Street, Founded by Mandy Bowman in 2016, Official Black Wall Street is a next-generation platform connecting consumers with Black-owned businesses. Since originally starting as a spreadsheet in 2014, OBWS has become the largest platform including the OBWS app helping Black-owned businesses gain exposure, leads, and connect to much-needed resources. OBWS boasts over 750K in social media followers, 278K in app downloads, and 600k+ in monthly pageviews. Visit OBWS.com follow @OBWSapp on Twitter and @OfficialBlackWallStreet on all other social media channels. Watch Mandy's TEDx Talk about OBWS here .

About Snap Inc., We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

About Clover®,

Clover® is a complete business management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®.

