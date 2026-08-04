The Ocean Club Announces Refreshed Hartford Wing Ocean View Guestrooms and Suites Debuting October 2026

Historic ocean-view accommodations to be reimagined with timeless elegance, refined finishes, and thoughtfully curated interiors inspired by the natural beauty of The Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas, is pleased to announce the enhancement of its celebrated Hartford Wing Ocean View accommodations, unveiling a refreshed design for 24 Hartford Ocean View Guestrooms and two Hartford Ocean View Suites beginning October 2026. The redesign introduces a brighter, more contemporary interpretation of the wing's timeless character, featuring an airy palette inspired by the shifting hues of the sand and sea, complemented by all-new furnishings, finishes, and textures.

Newly enhanced Hartford Ocean View accommodations at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas will debut in early October 2026.

The enhancement project reflects the Resort's ongoing commitment to preserving its storied heritage while continually elevating the guest experience.

"We are delighted to introduce these enhancements to our Hartford Wing guestrooms and suites," said John Conway, General Manager of The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas. "These accommodations are among our most sought-after, cherished by guests for their historic character, exceptional location, and proximity to the Resort's main lobby and dining venues. Families particularly appreciate the convenience of our ground-floor rooms, which offer direct terrace access to the lawn, while second-floor accommodations provide additional privacy. Both feature sweeping views of the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean."

To lead the transformation, The Ocean Club partnered with renowned Palm Beach-based interior designer Joanna Kerr and her team at Joanna Kerr Design based in Boca Raton, Fla. Inspired by the Hartford Wing's enduring elegance and glamorous legacy, Kerr's vision seamlessly blends classical architectural elements with a palette drawn from the ever-changing colors of the ocean and shoreline.

Throughout the guestrooms and suites, soft, natural tones evolve with the changing daylight, accented by vibrant moments of color expressed through custom artwork, including whimsical marine life paintings, and richly patterned textiles. In the guestrooms, newly introduced blue linen-inspired wallcoverings replace darker wood paneling, creating a lighter, more serene atmosphere while maintaining architectural symmetry through mirrored detailing on the headboard and television walls. Layered wood finishes, ranging from rich chocolate tones to warm greige oak, add depth and warmth, while furnishings subtly reference vintage travel trunks, evoking a sense of craftsmanship and heritage.

"This redesign beautifully complements the historic setting of The Ocean Club, where classical architecture, lush tropical gardens, and the ever-changing light of the ocean create an atmosphere that is both refined and transportive," said Kerr.

Guests will be welcomed by new tile flooring inspired by sand and shell stone, establishing a light and elegant foundation throughout each accommodation. Bathrooms have been reimagined with large-format wave-patterned stone tile, introducing a sense of movement and tranquility, while basketweave stone mosaics in soft sand and sea tones enhance shower areas. New stone details at the vanity and shower bench add sophistication and permanence, complemented by updated lighting that creates a warm, inviting ambiance.

Custom design elements further connect the interiors to the property's rich history. Hand-tufted rugs feature basketweave motifs inspired by the Hartford courtyard, while bespoke furnishings and lighting include sculptural woven pendants and an eye-catching private bar adorned with a shimmering blue glass mosaic reminiscent of tropical fish scales.

Thoughtfully curated black-and-white photography throughout the guestrooms pays tribute to The Ocean Club's celebrated past, evoking the glamour and timeless allure for which the Resort has long been known.

"The result is an immersive and effortlessly elegant environment where ocean, history, and sophistication converge to create a truly memorable guest experience," Kerr added.

The Hartford Wing, the Resort's original accommodation wing, opened in 1962 and remains one of the most beloved areas of the property. Centered around a majestic palm-lined courtyard with a fountain and vibrant seating areas, the wing offers guests a prime location just steps from The Spa, the Martini Bar, and many of the Resort's signature experiences. Ground-floor accommodations remain especially popular among families, offering private terraces that overlook the ocean and expansive lawns.

The refreshed guestrooms and suites will debut in early October following the Resort's seasonal closure, ensuring the work is completed without disruption to guests. Reservations for the newly enhanced Hartford Ocean View Guestrooms are available now for stays beginning October 8, 2026.

Guests of The Ocean Club enjoy access to three distinctive pools, including the oceanfront Ocean Pool, the Family Lagoon Pool, and the adults-only Versailles Pool, recently refreshed with custom-designed loungers and parasols featuring vibrant floral and marine-inspired patterns. Children ages four to twelve may also enjoy the Resort's complimentary Kids For All Seasons program. Additional amenities include complimentary watersports, daily fitness programming, and acclaimed dining experiences, including DUNE by Jean-Georges, Ocean Blu, and the iconic Martini Bar.

Fall Wellness Experiences

This autumn, wellness expert Nora Tobin returns to the Resort for immersive Rejuvenation Weekends centered on her five pillars of well-being: stress optimization, restorative sleep, performance, advanced nutrition, and biophilic design. Complimentary fitness classes and wellness workshops will be available to overnight guests, with dedicated wellness weekends scheduled for October 16-19, 2026, themed Nature Reset, and December 4-7, 2026, themed Holiday Healthy.

Expanded Sports & Recreation Offerings

The Ocean Club continues to enhance its recreational experiences with the recent debut of two illuminated padel courts, complementing three newly resurfaced Har-Tru tennis courts. Located adjacent to the picturesque Versailles Gardens and waterfall lagoon pool, the courts are easily accessible from the Resort's guestroom wings.

Additional recreational amenities include pickleball, basketball, and a multi-purpose turf field designed for soccer and lawn games. Guests may also take advantage of personalized instruction from tennis and padel professional Marvin Rolle, with lessons tailored to players of all skill levels.

Recent Recognition

The Ocean Club was recently honored with Condé Nast Traveler's inaugural Triple Crown Award, recognizing properties that have appeared on the publication's Hot List, Gold List, and Readers' Choice Awards over the past three decades. The distinction underscores the Resort's reputation as one of the Caribbean's most distinguished luxury destinations, celebrated for its exceptional setting, world-class amenities, and intuitive Bahamian hospitality.

Further elevating its wellness credentials, the Resort's Balinese-inspired Spa was named to VOGUE's 2026 Global Spa Guide for the third consecutive year.

Plan Ahead for an Autumn Escape

Guests planning a fall getaway may save up to 20 percent through the Resort's Advance Purchase Offer when reserving and prepaying at least 15 days prior to arrival. Be among the first to experience the newly refreshed Hartford Ocean View Guestrooms and Suites while enjoying pristine beaches, exceptional dining, world-class wellness experiences, and the legendary hospitality of The Ocean Club.

For more information or reservations, call 1-877-312-1211 or visit www.fourseasons.com/oceanclub/offers.

SOURCE The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas