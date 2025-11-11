'Tis the Season to Deck the Palms at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas

Colour the holidays turquoise — the bright shade of the gorgeous Paradise Island waters — and celebrate the Festive Season with loved ones in the tropics, creating special memories at this exclusive Caribbean hideaway

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, swap the snow boots for sandals and spend the holidays in true island style, at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, where traditional holiday colours of red and green are replaced by the sparkling turquoise waters and pristine, powder-soft white sand beach. With a lobby Christmas tree framed with a view of the ocean and palm trees wrapped in glittering white lights setting a festive tone, The Ocean Club feels like a home-away-from-home. Relaxing in the warm temps with loved ones, having a wonderful time playing beach-or-poolside, making memories and celebrating in true laid-back island style — unwrap the magic that is discovered exclusively through a vacation to The Ocean Club.

A "Beach House" for the Holidays

The Ocean Club is an intimate resort, with 107 total accommodations spread over two low-profile two-story buildings. With the cosy, welcoming lobby, adjacent to The Martini Bar, arriving to the Resort is like arriving to one's own beach house — albeit, a glamorous estate, with a notable heritage. With a circular drive, the residential-style lobby has bellmen waiting to "ring the bell" — a tradition for arriving guests — and the bartender awaits with a refreshing welcome beverage. The cherished Resort spotlights renovated guestrooms and suites in the Crescent Wing, in hues of aqua, grey, taupe and gold, reflecting the colours of the landscape. Spacious suites offer a separate living room with sofa bed, and a King bedroom, a powder room, plus a full bath including an oversize glass shower and jetted deep-soaking tub. Furniture pieces include curved silhouettes and accents reminiscent of the undulating ocean waves, just steps away. Guestrooms and suites offer a private terrace or balcony, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and beautifully maintained verdant lawn, where hammocks between palms and white Adirondack chairs invite one to take a break and enjoy the tranquil setting. Garden level guestroom terraces include a large plush daybed, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

Unwrap the gift of a vacation at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas and celebrate in true island style. Post this

Closer to the main lobby, the Resort's Hartford Wing surrounds a gorgeous courtyard with central fountain, and tropical landscaping. Towering palms and sparkling lights make the courtyard a serene place to walk through in the evening, while in the daytime, one can relax in a sunny or shady spot, enjoying a coffee and a good book. King rooms include a queen-size sofa sleeper, accommodating a maximum occupancy of four guests. Select guestrooms have two beds and have outer-connecting capabilities to either an Oceanfront Room with a king bed or an Oceanfront King Suite, ideal for families.

Winter in the Tropics: Splash and Play in Three Pools

With three pools, including the oceanfront infinity-edge Ocean Pool, the adult-only Versailles Pool, and the Family Lagoon Pool, there is ample space to splash and play or simply lounge in the serenity of the balmy, breezy air. The white sand beach, dotted with bright blue umbrellas, is a favourite for not only the scenic views, but also for the attentive beachside service. While parents are enjoying relaxation by the pools or at The Spa, kids ages 4 to 12 are entertained at the Resort's complimentary Kids for All Seasons day camp, offered daily. The kids camp is introducing a new Little Explorers program, where kids have a passport and can walk around the property, collecting stickers to "earn" an icy treat, on us. With 35 meticulously landscaped acres to discover, guests of the 107-room Resort feel like it's their own private oasis.

Eat, Drink and Be Merry

Who needs a hot toddy by a fireplace? At The Ocean Club, it's all about tasty passionfruit chili martinis or Sky Juice, enjoyed with an ocean view, or a Bahama Mama rum punch served beachside. For on-property dining, guests and locals alike revel in the gourmet options at DUNE by Jean-Georges. The signature oceanside restaurant, celebrating 25 years, provides delectable dining options, including fresh lobster with truffle butter, tuna tartare and caviar, and a delicious conch salad, plus a 25th anniversary Petrossian Caviar special appetizer. Sunday brunch is an event not to be missed, with fresh delicacies including oysters, crab and stations including an Asian stir fry and sushi bar. Situated on a cliff with striking views of the sea, DUNE offers both indoor and outdoor seating, and live music on the weekends. In addition to DUNE, Ocean Blu, situated next to the Ocean Pool, is open daily for lunch and now offers dinner service on select nights. The Resort's lobby level The Martini Bar, which had an appearance in the 2006 James Bond movie Casino Royale, is the perfect spot to unwind, pre-or-post dinner, with a decadent martini such as the caviar or truffle martini, and guests can enjoy Oysters & Martinis as well as Champagne by the glass and bottle every Saturday night. Don't miss out on trying a martini flight, were one can order a selection of renowned mixologist Keith Cash's mini martinis, to sample several of the refreshing flavours.

Activities

Guests of The Ocean Club can enjoy an active lifestyle at the Resort, whether at the Fitness Centre with regular classes available, playing a match on one of the Resort's six Har-Tru tennis courts, or hitting the links at the 18-hole Tom Weiszkopf designed Ocean Club Golf Course. Water sports also abound, with stand-up paddleboards available beachside, and the Concierge can assist with excursions such as boating, fishing, snorkelling, parasailing and more. The Kids For All Seasons complimentary kids club is offering an array of delightful holiday-themed programming, with activities such as treasure hunt, ornament making, Christmas stocking decorating, S'mores and movie nights, holiday slime, Tie-dye T-shirt making, and much more.

The intimate eight-treatment room Balinese-style Spa, with private outdoor spaces and soaking bathtubs, is the ideal sanctuary to enjoy holiday pampering while children are being fully supervised and entertained.

Holiday Gifts

For the perfect holiday gift or one's own souvenir, stop by the newly refreshed CARLO Boutique, located on property near the Crescent Wing. The intimate freestanding boutique boasts designer apparel and accessories by Pucci, Saint Laurent, and more. Discover the custom swimsuit collaboration with British designer Orlebar Brown. The men's swimsuit features a Slim Aarons photograph of the Resort's Versailles Pool. Additionally, CARLO has a new line with Maison Michel Paris. The Parisian house known for the art of millinery at its highest expression, presents bespoke hats and headpieces that define elegance across haute couture and ready-to-wear collections. This exclusive collaboration harmoniously marries French artistry with Caribbean sophistication, unveiling a collection available only at The Ocean Club. Each piece is a testament to shared creativity, exceptional heritage, and the timeless pursuit of beauty.

For the Bahamas enthusiast or for those who hold The Ocean Club in a special place in their heart, the Resort's custom coffee table book, in collaboration with Assouline, is available for purchase. The Ocean Club book can be purchased online.

This holiday season, The Ocean Club is offering the following happenings and activities:

Christmas Eve & Day: Chef's Special Christmas Dinner at DUNE, USD 210 per person

Ribeye served with Crispy Potatoes, Herb-Infused Spinach, and Tamarind Steak Sauce

New Year's Eve: A decadent prix-fixe dinner at DUNE by Jean-Georges, Champagne, live entertainment, fireworks and more, guests can enjoy ringing in the New Year in style. DUNE New Year's Eve 5 course dinner is USD 295 per person.

Amuse Bouche:

Petrossian Caviar JG select, Smoked Egg Yolk, Crispy Potato cake

First Course:

Seared Gulf Shrimp, Butternut Squash, Ginger & Basil

Second Course:

Tagliatelle with Black Truffles, Mozzarella & Parmesan

Third Course

Roasted Seabass, Kombu-Herb Butter, Fingerling Potato & Bok Choy

Fourth Course:

Seared Wagyu Beef Tenderloin, Black Truffles, Cracking Potatoes & Caramelized Onion Jus

Fifth Course:

Peanut, Banana & Caramel tarte, Chocolate Ice Cream

New Year's Brunch, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026: Guests can enjoy a delicious Sunday Brunch at DUNE, featuring omelette station, seafood bar, pasta station, sushi and stir-fry station, salad bar, carving station, and traditional Caribbean foods such as jerk spiced chicken breast, roasted grouper, Bahamian peas and rice and Bahamian macaroni and cheese.

Additional Activities:

-Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec 11, 5:30pm to 6:30pm at The Martini Bar

-Rum tasting, every Monday, 4pm to 5pm* at The Martini Bar

-Salsa lesson in The Martini Bar, Tuesdays from 6pm to 7pm*

-Happy Hour at DUNE Bar, Tuesdays from 4pm-6pm*

-Karaoke at Versailles Pool, Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm*

-"Be Your Own Bartender" Competition at Versailles Pool, Thursdays at 4pm*

-Sushi and Sake, every Friday night, 6pm to 9pm at The Martini Bar

-Cigar rolling, every Friday night, 7pm to 9pm* at The Martini Bar

-Oysters and Martinis, every Saturday night, 6pm-9pm at The Martini Bar.

-Brunch at DUNE, every Sunday, 12:30pm-3pm; reservations required.

-Daily fitness classes include Circuit Training, Hard Strength Sculpting, Total Body, Bands & Body Weights, Badminton, Tennis Clinics, Tabata Cardio, Hatha Yoga, and more

-Junkanoo entertainment on select dates

-Apple cider, hot cocoa and cookies in the lobby, daily*

-"Trattoria Versailles" Lunch, daily from 11am to 4:30pm*

-"Trattoria Versailles" Dinner on select evenings, 6pm-10pm*

*Dec. 19, 2025 through Jan. 2, 2026

Holiday bliss is ready and waiting at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort. For reservations and more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/oceanclub or call 1-800-819-5053.

SOURCE The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas