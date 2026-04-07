New Padel Courts and Weekend Programming with Certified Integrated Health Coach, Nora Tobin, Usher in New Wave of Wellness at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas

The Ocean Club's expanded racquet sports offerings, premium on-site fitness offerings and special workshops with Nora Tobin ensure guests can experience a truly rejuvenating getaway

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas is serving up the latest trend in racquet sports, with the arrival of two new padel courts. The padel courts, illuminated for nighttime play, accompany three Har-Tru tennis courts, all newly resurfaced for a premium court experience. Located steps away from the gorgeous, tiered Versailles Gardens and picturesque waterfall lagoon pool, the courts are easily walkable from the main resort guestroom wings.

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas is situated on a pristine stretch of white-sand, turquoise water beach, with three pools, Jean-Georges dining, spa, tennis, new padel courts and 107 rooms on 35 acres. The exclusivity and privacy of the Resort is a true hallmark.

In addition, alongside the padel courts, guests can enjoy a new sport court with basketball hoop, and an adjacent turf field ideal for soccer and other lawn games. The enhancements further position The Ocean Club as a premium destination for those who prioritize integrating physical fitness into their vacation plans. With instruction available by professional Marvin Rolle, guests who are experts in padel or newly beginning will find customized coaching available, tailored for their level of play. Rolle is an esteemed player who has represented The Bahamas in multiple competitions. Rolle won a bronze medal in the 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games. His father, Leo Rolle, was a distinguished tennis professional at The Ocean Club for over 50 years, so the love of tennis runs in the family.

"The Ocean Club offers many activities for guests looking to have fun and stay active as part of their vacation," says John Conway, General Manager. "Padel courts are a wonderful enhancement to our beautiful tennis courts, which are surrounded by incredible palm trees for a tropical experience when on the courts. With our water sports, fitness center and outdoor jungle gym, bicycle rentals, plus access to the gorgeous Ocean Club Golf Course, there are many options for our guests to stay fit while they're vacationing in our slice of paradise."

The Padel and sport courts will be available to guests this May.

Nora Tobin Wellness Weekends

The Ocean Club also invites guests to maximize their wellness experience on property by offering a series of immersive Rejuvenation Weekends with special guest Nora Tobin, a certified integrated health coach, trusted wellness strategist to Fortune 100 leaders, and founder of a sustainable wellness company. Grounded in her five performance pillars: stress optimization, reparative sleep, performance, advanced nutrition, and biophilic design, guests may choose a fully immersive retreat or a selection of highly tailored à la carte sessions. Starting this June, Tobin's fitness classes and workshops are offered complimentary to registered overnight guests of the resort, and guests can partake in a full weekend of classes and coaching with Tobin or select from several individual classes and workshops.

Tobin will lead four different sessions at the Resort, featuring fitness classes, guided meditation, beachside yoga, and more. Set within The Ocean Club's iconic gardens and along its pristine shoreline, each experience is designed to recalibrate energy, restore balance, and elevate performance. Signature offerings include Vino & Vinyasa, a sophisticated fusion of movement and indulgence, alongside performance-driven sessions such as Versailles Athletic Club and Oceanic Healing, where guests engage with the restorative cognitive effects of the ocean environment. The Breathwork Lab and Sunset Circadian Reset introduce practical tools top performers use to build resilience, clarity, and sustained vitality.

"The Ocean Club creates an immediate physiological shift; the oceanic environment naturally restores clarity and energy," says Tobin. "Add a passion fruit martini at sunset, and you have a version of wellness that feels as indulgent as it is effective."

The Wellness Weekends with Nora Tobin will be offered on the following dates, with central themes for each retreat:

June 5-8, 2026"Longevity Lab"

July 9-12, 2026 "Fit Family"

October 16-19 "Nature Reset"

December 4-7, 2026 "Holiday Healthy"

Tobin's array of classes are offered from sunrise to sunset, enabling guests to choose a time that best fits their schedule. The first activation, June 5-8, will include a sleep ritual session, an agility drills session, a somatic sound and complexion reset, oceanic healing meditation, circadian sunrise experience, fountain of youth fitness class, and regenerative yoga. The second activation, July 9-12, will include classes such as the family reset ritual, train like a tennis pro, foundational strength, fueling the modern family, intro to padel, family yoga and raising healthy performers.

Guests who have Resort room reservations over the dates of Tobin's sessions are invited to participate in as many of the classes they would like. Some classes will have space limitations, and signups are available on a first come, first serve basis. Guests can register directly through the Fitness Centre. Blending intellectual rigor with effortless luxury, these weekends redefine modern wellness, where rejuvenation is both intentional and indulgent. Under Tobin's guidance, each experience delivers immediate impact and a refined, lasting approach to sustainable performance and longevity.

Fitness and Activities

The Resort's Fitness Centre offers an indoor gym plus an outdoor "jungle gym," that is a hit among guests for its tropical setting and unique way to work out. While many hotel gyms are often found in the lower floors, frequently without even windows, working out amongst the palms in the balmy climate is a true island experience. With regular fitness classes from cardio to Pilates offered multiple times per week, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Nearby, the 18-hole Tom Weiskopf designed Ocean Club Golf Course presents some of the most gorgeous scenery, along with a challenging layout. Additionally, water sports abound, with kayaking, snorkelling and more all available to be arranged through the Concierge.

In between fitness classes, swimming, tennis, padel and golf, at The Ocean Club, the main activity is relaxation—it is the place to truly experience being on "island time" and taking a break. Unwind on the Resort's many hammocks strung between the palms, take a float on the beach or in the quiet adult-only Versailles pool, newly enhanced with gorgeous cherry red parasol umbrellas and coordinating chaise lounges, with a custom tropical sea life pattern. After play time on the sport court, take a nap to the soothing sounds of the waterfall found at the family Lagoon Pool. Indulge in a spa treatment at the Resort's Balinese-style spa, featuring eight intimate private spa bungalows with deep soaking tubs and indoor and outdoor space to unwind.

Reserve a Wellness-Minded Escape

The Ocean Club offers numerous room types, from guestrooms and suites that can outer-connect, as well as two garden bungalows that have private plunge pools, and three stunning three-and-four-bedroom beachfront private villa residences. The guestrooms at the Hartford Wing are centered by a beautiful outdoor courtyard with fountain, while some have views of the beach, and others have views of a tropical garden. The guestrooms and suites in the Crescent Wing feature a beach-inspired color scheme in shades of sand and aqua. These spacious rooms all boast sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean as well as a verdant green palm garden, dotted with hammocks and Adirondack chairs. The beach villa residences are the ultimate retreat for families or friends travelling together, featuring a full kitchen, a spacious outdoor terrace and infinity pool overlooking the ocean, and private access to the beach.

The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences Bahamas are now offering ownership, with anticipated completion in 2028. Guests can stop by the residential sales center in the Hartford Gallery, located in the Hartford Wing near The Spa entry, to learn more about this exciting new development.

Easy Access with Direct Flights to Nassau

It's easy to arrive to paradise, with 50 airports worldwide offering a direct flight to Nassau. Guests can reserve packages such as the Tennis in Paradise offer, to take advantage of unlimited court time, a lesson for two, and daily breakfast included, or the Return to Paradise offer, which includes a fourth night complimentary plus roundtrip private car transfers to and from the airport. For Resort reservations, contact 1-855-524-3152 or visit www.fourseasons.com/oceanclub/offers.

SOURCE The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas