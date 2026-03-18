The Ocean Race announces new U.S. destination for 2027: St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida

ALICANTE, Spain and ST. PETE-CLEARWATER, Fla. and CASCAIS, Portugal, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ocean Race , the iconic fully-crewed offshore sailing race, is adding a thrilling new chapter in its storied history: a spectacular transatlantic leg departing from St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida, and arriving in Cascais, Portugal, as part of the landmark 15th edition of the race in 2027.

The Ocean Race, the iconic fully-crewed offshore sailing race, is adding a thrilling new chapter in its storied history: a first-time stopover in St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida (May 2027), followed by a 4,500-nautical-mile transatlantic leg to arrive in Cascais, Portugal, as part of the 15th edition of the race in 2027. Speed Speed

This is the first time in the event's 54-year history that the Sunshine State's Gulf Coast will serve as a race port, and the leg will connect two of the world's most celebrated sailing destinations across 4,500 nautical miles of open Atlantic Ocean.

The St. Pete-Clearwater stopover is scheduled for May 4 - 16, 2027. The Ocean Live Park race village welcomes visitors from around the globe and will be based at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, right along the downtown waterfront and in partnership with the University of South Florida (USF), home to one of the United States leading marine science programs and ocean health research efforts. The IMOCA fleet (60-foot foiling sailboats) will be berthed at the waterfront by USF during the stopover.

"The Ocean Race embodies much of what our community already represents: a deep tradition of ocean racing and a strong commitment to ocean science, sustainability, marine innovation, STEM education, and tourism," said Rob Britts, the Stopover Director for St. Pete-Clearwater. "We're incredibly excited to welcome this event and the global spotlight it brings, but we're even more excited about the lasting legacy it can create for our community for years to come."

The arrival of The Ocean Race will bring global attention to St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida, one of America's most dynamic coastal destinations. With a long history of competitive sailing and tremendous growth in participation, St. Pete-Clearwater provides the perfect setting for another major international event. The destination combines picturesque natural beauty with a Michelin Guide-rated culinary scene and a lively downtown arts and entertainment district, anchored by the world famous Dalí Museum.

"It's an honor to be selected as the North American destination on this prestigious race that encompasses some of the globe's most iconic coastal communities. Activities on and along our emerald waters are a quintessential experience for our 15+ million annual visitors and locals alike," said Steve Grimes, chief marketing officer for Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. "Everyone can expect a memorable stop-over experience for The Ocean Race, which becomes a fantastic addition to our portfolio of major festivals and sporting events that give visitors a chance to experience our unique combination of 35 miles of award-winning white sand beaches, active waterfront and the urban oasis that St. Pete-Clearwater has to offer."

"For more than a century, the St. Petersburg Yacht Club has helped shape the sailing culture of Tampa Bay, hosting generations of sailors and world-class regattas," said Commodore Christian Bergstrom. "We are honored to see that legacy continue as St. Petersburg enters a new chapter and becomes the North American stopover for The Ocean Race in 2027."

Racing for the Ocean

Working with scientists, policymakers, and educators worldwide, the initiative promotes ocean science, literacy, and action on marine protection. Through partnerships with research institutions such as the University of South Florida, the St. Pete-Clearwater stopover will help highlight the importance of protecting ocean ecosystems and advancing scientific understanding of the seas.

"We're super excited to welcome The Ocean Race teams to our waterfront campus in downtown St. Petersburg, and to introduce our community to this incredible event," said Tom Frazer, dean of the USF College of Marine Science. "Advancements in science, technology and ocean education will be on full display. This partnership with The Ocean Race is a natural fit for the College and the University of South Florida more broadly."

From Florida to Portugal across the Atlantic

Following the restart from St. Petersburg, teams will embark on the 4,500-nautical-mile crossing to Cascais, one of Europe's premier sailing destinations located just west of Lisbon. The Portuguese coastal town will host the fleet in late May before racing resumes in early June.

The 15th edition of The Ocean Race will depart Alicante, Spain on January 17, 2027, sending the foiling IMOCA fleet on the longest opening leg in race history with an epic 14,000 nautical mile passage to Auckland, New Zealand. The route then returns to South America via Itajaí, Brazil, before heading north to the United States and the new transatlantic leg from St. Pete-Clearwater to Cascais. The race concludes with an exciting sprint down the Red Sea to AMAALA, marking the first time in race history that sailors have competed on the waters of the Red Sea.

Media Contact:

Laura Muma

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SOURCE The Ocean Race