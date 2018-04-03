The Oceano and Nipomo Dunes Constitute California's Ocean-side Sahara Desert, Where History and Beauty Collide

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceano and Nipomo are authentic California beach towns, off the beaten track, offering miles of pristine sand dunes reminiscent of the Sahara Desert alongside a historic Mexican Village where visitors can go back in time. Located along the California Highway 1 Discovery Route smack dab between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and making up the largest sand dunes complex in the state, these beautiful destinations are far from ordinary and offer a plethora of unique activities for everyone to enjoy.

Nipomo

Situated as the first town in San Luis Obispo County when traveling north on Highway 101, locals proudly proclaim "The Central Coast Starts Here!" Nipomo offers a charming old-fashioned downtown featuring the deliciously world-famous Jocko's Steak House, and is home to three world-class golf courses, orchards laden with citrus and avocados, and fields of strawberries and flowers. Here are some noteworthy things to do while visiting Nipomo:

Oceano

Oceano is a little California beach town at the edge of the largest dunes complex in the state. The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area is the only place in California where visitors can drive on the beach and enjoy fun recreation opportunities from ATV cruising and horseback riding, to surfing and kayak fishing. The historic Oceano Train Depot served as a classic turn-of-the-century Type 22 train depot until 1973 and is now a history museum filled with a plethora of railroad artifacts.

Plan for a memorable rural road trip or vacation in Oceano and Nipomo and download the Oceano and Nipomo Road Trip Map to check out these must-see spots. For more information as well as lodging and dining options, please visit www.highway1discoveryroute.com.

