The Octavo Systems OSDZU3 System-in-Package and OSDZU3-REF Development Platform Are in Production

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Octavo Systems, a leader in providing highly integrated System-in-Package technology solutions, is excited to announce the production release of the powerful OSDZU3 System-in-Package (SiP) and the OSDZU3-REF, an open-source development and evaluation platform. Both products are available for order through our distribution partner, Avnet.

OSDZU3 System-in-Package: Performance, Flexibility, Integration

The Open-Source OSDZU3 Development Platform. The perfect starting point for developing on the OSDZU3 SiP. The OSDZU3 Integrates the AMD ZU3 MPSoC, 2GB LPDDR4, a complete and flexible power system, QSPI NOR, Oscillators, over 100 Passives in a single 40x20.5 mm BGA with 1mm pitch.

The OSDZU3 System-in-Package, designed around the AMD Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC, pushes the limits of what is possible with SiP integration. It seamlessly integrates essential system components while preserving the full performance and flexibility of the ZU3 MPSoC, eliminating the complexities typically inherent in Zynq UltraScale+ Designs.

The OSDZU3 integrates:

AMD ZU3 MPSoC: Featuring 4x Arm® Cortex®-A53 and 2x Arm® Cortex®-R5F processors, a Mali®-400 Based GPU, and UltraScale+ Programmable Logic.

Featuring 4x Arm® Cortex®-A53 and 2x Arm® Cortex®-R5F processors, a Mali®-400 Based GPU, and UltraScale+ Programmable Logic. Power Management System: A complete power management solution customized for the MPSoC and tailored to suit a large range of performance requirements.

A complete power management solution customized for the MPSoC and tailored to suit a large range of performance requirements. 2GB LPDDR4 Memory: For high-speed data processing and storage.

For high-speed data processing and storage. QSPI Flash and EEPROM: For storage and firmware management.

For storage and firmware management. 2x Oscillators and Over 100 Passives

Packaged into a single 20.5mm X 40mm 600 Ball BGA form factor.

This integration results in 60% space savings, approximately 9 months of design time savings, and a lower total cost of ownership, while still providing access to all the performance and peripherals available on the ZU3 MPSoC.

Erik Welsh, CTO at Octavo Systems, explained that "great care was taken to ensure that the OSDZU3 could bring its benefits to the largest number of applications. Whether it's advancing intelligent decision-making in Edge AI, powering sophisticated medical diagnostics, or enhancing industrial automation processes, the OSDZU3 can be tuned to meet the needs of a wide variety of applications."

OSDZU3-REF: Open-Source Development Platform:

To accompany the OSDZU3 SiP and help customers to get started, Octavo Systems has also released the OSDZU3-REF development platform. The OSDZU3-REF is an open-source development platform that comes with an OSDZU3 installed and as a 4-layer design. It is equipped with useful peripherals such as DisplayPort, Sata, USB3.0, Ethernet, expansion ports, and comes preinstalled with a Linux distribution with preconfigured Programmable Logic developed by DesignLinx, a member of the Octavo Systems Partner Network. The OSDZU3-REF is the perfect starting point for a ZU3-based application.

Harley Walsh, President of Octavo Systems, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Getting the OSDZU3 into production is the culmination of relentless effort and dedication by our exceptional team. We continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with System-in-Package integration, and the OSDZU3 is an example of our Innovation through Integration mindset and our commitment to quality."

Ordering and Availability:

The OSDZU3 System-in-Package and the OSDZU3-REF development platform are available for immediate order through Avnet.

For more information and to place your orders, please contact your local Avnet or Octavo Systems sales representatives.

About Octavo Systems:

Octavo Systems is a leading System-in-Package Solution provider. Octavo Systems promotes Innovation through Integration by providing highly integrated system building blocks that remove complex and tedious tasks from the electronics design process, eliminating barriers for system designers who want the benefits of miniaturization, integration, and simplified supply chains.

