The Odom Corporation Selects GoSpotCheck by FORM to Improve Execution in Retail and On-Premise Accounts with Image Recognition and Task Management

AI-enabled image recognition will bring the multi-beverage distributor better compliance,

merchandising and retail execution for beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic drinks

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoSpotCheck by FORM, the leading provider of mobile task management and image recognition solutions for field teams, has secured another significant customer. The Odom Corporation, one of the largest privately held beverage distributors in the country of beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages, has selected GoSpotCheck to enhance its field operations throughout its wide range of uses and geographies including urban corridors, remote and rural areas, and in logistically complex places such as Alaska and Hawaii. With GoSpotCheck, Odom will be able to capture SKU-level data for both on- and off-premise to make informed decisions across markets with varying beverage preferences.

As a distributor, Odom plays a critical role in connecting beverage makers with the retailers who ultimately serve consumers. With GoSpotCheck's mobile-first platform, which also includes an Offline Mode for areas with low connectivity, Odom's field teams will use AI-enabled image recognition to capture and verify a wide variety of shelf conditions in real time, ensuring beverage programs are merchandised and executed properly while also supporting retailers with accurate, timely data.

"We sit at the center of the supply chain and must be integrated with both our beverage manufacturing and our retail partners," said Jack Tullis, Senior Vice President of Sales for The Odom Corporation. "GoSpotCheck will give us instant visibility into store-level execution and help us strengthen our relationships with producer partners, so we can ultimately drive stronger results across the entire value chain."

Using GoSpotCheck's image recognition capabilities across all display types, including coolers, shelves, and on-premises, Odom will be able to:

Bridge the gap between retailers and manufacturers by providing real-time, shareable data on product placement, promotions, and compliance.

Streamline its operations with mobile execution tools that replace manual processes and deliver immediate insights.

Ensure retail readiness by quickly identifying and resolving out-of-stocks, display issues, or planogram gaps.

Support supplier partnerships with detailed analytics that validate program performance and demonstrate distributor value.

"Distributors are in a unique position to create transparency and alignment across the retail ecosystem," said Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM. "As one of the largest distributors nationwide, The Odom Corporation can use GoSpotCheck's unique capabilities to create industry-wide best practices that strengthen relationships on both sides of the distribution channel."

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM activates and connects teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise. The FORM field execution platform serves as a digital assistant for frontline teams by guiding daily tasks, streamlining data collection, facilitating real-time communication, and providing leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM offers the world's only integrated task management and image recognition platform and enables smart audits on more display types than any solution in the market, plus industry-leading field communications and photo reporting capabilities. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies around the world. To learn more, visit form.com .

SOURCE FORM