The Odor Doctors Introduce Odor15™: A Fast, Professional Vehicle Odor Elimination System Designed for Speed, Safety, and Proven Results

CYPRESS, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Odor Doctors, one of the nation's most experienced authorities in vehicle odor diagnostics and remediation, today announced the launch of Odor15™, a professional-grade odor elimination system engineered specifically for automotive professionals who require fast, reliable odor treatment results.

Developed from more than 15 years of hands-on experience diagnosing and solving complex vehicle odor contamination issues, Odor15™ represents a modern approach to odor elimination that prioritizes speed, effectiveness, and operator safety.

Traditional odor treatment methods in the automotive industry often rely on chlorine dioxide balms or ionization equipment, which can require hours of treatment time and may introduce chemical exposure concerns. By contrast, the Odor15™ system is designed to neutralize vehicle odors in approximately 15 minutes, allowing operators to move vehicles through the reconditioning process quickly.

Odor15™ was developed by the experts behind The Odor Doctors, a nationally recognized authority in automotive odor diagnostics and vehicle interior contamination remediation. For more than a decade, The Odor Doctors have worked with automotive retailers, vehicle auctions, rental fleets, and professional reconditioning operations across the United States to identify and resolve some of the most difficult odor contamination problems found in vehicles.

"Odor contamination inside a vehicle is rarely a simple surface issue," said Frank Simmons, President and Founder of The Odor Doctors. "Odors typically live throughout the cabin environment—in fabrics, carpets, headliners, ventilation systems, and soft surfaces. After years of diagnosing these issues in the field, we developed Odor15™ as a faster and more practical solution for professional operators." Odor15™ is delivered as a three-part professional odor treatment kit designed specifically for automotive environments.

The system includes an extraction foam treatment that targets odor sources embedded in fabrics, carpets, and soft cabin surfaces; a precision atomizing odor neutralizer designed to reach headliners, vents, and difficult-to-access interior areas; and a specialized application tool that allows operators to quickly distribute the treatment throughout the vehicle cabin.

Together, these components create a rapid treatment protocol that allows vehicles to be treated quickly without extended downtime.

The Odor15™ system was designed to address the growing need for speed and efficiency in high-volume vehicle preparation environments, including independent used car operators, vehicle auctions, detail professionals, rental fleets, and large-scale retailers such as Carvana, CarMax, DriveTime, and Hertz Car Sales.

Each commercial order of Odor15™ contains 30 professional treatments, allowing operators to treat approximately 30 vehicles, with an estimated cost of about $32 per treated vehicle.

By focusing on speed, operational simplicity, and reduced chemical toxicity compared with chlorine-based odor treatments, Odor15™ provides a practical alternative for automotive professionals seeking predictable and efficient odor elimination results.

"Odor15™ was created for professionals who need to solve odor problems quickly and move vehicles through the preparation process efficiently," Simmons said. "It's the direct result of years spent diagnosing and correcting odor issues in real vehicles."

Odor15™ is sold exclusively online and available only to professional automotive operators. More information is available at www.odor15.com.

Media Contact

Frank Simmons

President & Founder

The Odor Doctors

713-244-6367

SOURCE The Odor Doctors