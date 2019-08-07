The Odyssey Network Business Retreat: Treks into Milestone Year

In celebration of this momentous occasion, Odyssey stacked the agenda with A-list iconic celebrities, speakers, professionals, influencers, presidents, and chief marketing officers from around the world.

"I wanted to create a safe, exclusive space for professional women to connect, grow, build and bond with like-minded individuals. Now, 20-years later, we are the most admired business conference with more than 40 Fortune 500 sponsors," said Linda Spradley Dunn, Founder and CEO of Odyssey Media.

Over a four-day span, more than 50 scheduled panels took place, targeting relevant, thought-provoking topics. Key session highlights included the following:

Her Story … Women, Race and Power - Hosted by Title Sponsor, Prudential, featuring Stacey Abrams Author, Entrepreneur and Political Leader; moderated by Lata Reddy, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion & Impact at Prudential Financial

featuring Stacey Abrams Author, Entrepreneur and Political Leader; moderated by Lata Reddy, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion & Impact at Prudential Financial Chief Diversity Officers' Town Hall - Sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company , featuring Lori Billingsley , Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, The Coca-Cola Company; Latasha Gillespie , Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Amazon Studios; Ibtehal Fathy, Global Inclusion & Diversity Head, MARS; Erika Irish Brown , Chief Diversity Officer at Goldman Sachs; moderated by Fox News Weekend Anchor, Arthel Neville

, featuring , Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, The Coca-Cola Company; , Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Amazon Studios; Ibtehal Fathy, Global Inclusion & Diversity Head, MARS; , Chief Diversity Officer at Goldman Sachs; moderated by Fox News Weekend Anchor, Are Leaders Made or Born? - Sponsored by MARS, featuring actress Vanessa Williams and family, moderated by NBC Today Show Co-Anchor, Sheinelle Jones

- featuring actress and family, moderated by NBC Today Show Co-Anchor, Our Men Speak! - Sponsored by Google, featuring Rodney Williams , President & CEO, Belvedere Vodka; and Avi Shai , Engineer, Google; moderated by Journalist and Executive Producer, Soledad O'Brien

Experts, Dr. Rachel and Dr. Jessica Knox, engaged the audience in a discussion on the cannabis industry and the benefits of its medical use. Also present was CNN's Headline News Correspondent, Melissa Knowles, who moderated a segment which highlighted the careers of leading corporate executives.

Odyssey Media initiatives include: IN THE BLACK , Keys To Success and Odyssey Day .

Odyssey's 2019 Strategic Partners include 20-year partner Prudential, The Coca-Cola Company, Intel, Google, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, MARS, Mercedes-Benz USA, Office Depot/Office Max, AT&T The Humanity of Connection, Moet Hennessy, Marriott International, and many more.

For recap photos and video, click here.

About Odyssey Media

Odyssey Media is a marketing & communications company, focused on empowering influential and affluent multicultural women with a blend of unique conferences, retreats, bootcamps, and initiatives aimed at connecting women around the world. For more information, visit odysseymedia.com .

Media & Press Inquiries

Sharee Gilbert, Content Manager

sgilbert@odysseymc.com

561-881-0351

Follow us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/odysseymediaco/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OdysseyMediaCo/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/odysseymediaco

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/odyssey-media

SOURCE Odyssey Media

Related Links

http://www.odysseymedia.com

