The Odyssey Network Business Retreat: Treks into Milestone Year
Aug 07, 2019, 09:00 ET
SINGER ISLAND, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What do Ava DuVernay, Sheila Johnson, Gladys Knight, Holly Robinson Peete, Mary Wilson, Cicely Tyson, and Diahann Carroll have in common? Throughout the years, each of these women have appeared and shared their stories with the participants at the Odyssey Network Business Retreat.
As the established premier leader in conferences for affluent and influential multicultural women, the Odyssey Network Business Retreat recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary, in May, at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples.
In celebration of this momentous occasion, Odyssey stacked the agenda with A-list iconic celebrities, speakers, professionals, influencers, presidents, and chief marketing officers from around the world.
"I wanted to create a safe, exclusive space for professional women to connect, grow, build and bond with like-minded individuals. Now, 20-years later, we are the most admired business conference with more than 40 Fortune 500 sponsors," said Linda Spradley Dunn, Founder and CEO of Odyssey Media.
Over a four-day span, more than 50 scheduled panels took place, targeting relevant, thought-provoking topics. Key session highlights included the following:
- Her Story … Women, Race and Power - Hosted by Title Sponsor, Prudential, featuring Stacey Abrams Author, Entrepreneur and Political Leader; moderated by Lata Reddy, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion & Impact at Prudential Financial
- Chief Diversity Officers' Town Hall - Sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, featuring Lori Billingsley, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, The Coca-Cola Company; Latasha Gillespie, Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Amazon Studios; Ibtehal Fathy, Global Inclusion & Diversity Head, MARS; Erika Irish Brown, Chief Diversity Officer at Goldman Sachs; moderated by Fox News Weekend Anchor, Arthel Neville
- Are Leaders Made or Born? - Sponsored by MARS, featuring actress Vanessa Williams and family, moderated by NBC Today Show Co-Anchor, Sheinelle Jones
- Our Men Speak! - Sponsored by Google, featuring Rodney Williams, President & CEO, Belvedere Vodka; and Avi Shai, Engineer, Google; moderated by Journalist and Executive Producer, Soledad O'Brien
Experts, Dr. Rachel and Dr. Jessica Knox, engaged the audience in a discussion on the cannabis industry and the benefits of its medical use. Also present was CNN's Headline News Correspondent, Melissa Knowles, who moderated a segment which highlighted the careers of leading corporate executives.
Odyssey Media initiatives include: IN THE BLACK, Keys To Success and Odyssey Day.
Odyssey's 2019 Strategic Partners include 20-year partner Prudential, The Coca-Cola Company, Intel, Google, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, MARS, Mercedes-Benz USA, Office Depot/Office Max, AT&T The Humanity of Connection, Moet Hennessy, Marriott International, and many more.
For recap photos and video, click here.
About Odyssey Media
Odyssey Media is a marketing & communications company, focused on empowering influential and affluent multicultural women with a blend of unique conferences, retreats, bootcamps, and initiatives aimed at connecting women around the world. For more information, visit odysseymedia.com.
