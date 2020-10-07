The Office of Experience Among the Fastest Growing Global Agencies in New Adweek List

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Experience (OX) was named one of the fastest growing agencies and solution providers ranked by Adweek in its second-annual "Fastest Growing" list. This ranking of 100 global agencies reflects the value of OX's expertise and resourcefulness, particularly during these uncertain times. OX ranked fifth in the Midwest and 59 overall.

The Office of Experience (OX) is a design and digital innovation agency that helps companies excel at every point of interaction with their customers. By integrating strategy, design and technology, OX ensures that the brands and experiences of their clients operate as one, bridging expectation and reality to build value. OX makes thoughtful plans, designs critical moments, and brings them to market. In an era where the experience is the brand, OX is built to deliver. OX was cofounded by Carlos Manalo (left) and Stratton Cherouny (right) in 2014. Their vision was to create an agency that approached its work using a multidisciplinary approach to help clients adapt and win in a constantly evolving world.

"The ethos of OX is to maintain a relentless focus on problem-solving and building great relationships with our clients," says OX co-founder Stratton Cherouny. "We are proud that the outcome of this approach has been so positive, and to be among the great agencies selected in this year's Adweek list."

OX experienced growth of 132 percent, according to Adweek. This largely was attributed to OX's outstanding reputation and "significant word-of-mouth from clients."

To be considered for Adweek's Fastest Growing list, agencies needed three years of earned revenue from 2017 to 2019 and must have earned a minimum of $250,000 in 2017. The accuracy of these figures was certified, and Adweek performed additional auditing to confirm accuracy.

"Ultimately, our people are the reason for our growth and success," says co-founder Carlos Manalo. "We strive to create an environment where the best talent we can find can do the best work of their lives."

OX celebrated its sixth anniversary this year, since opening its doors in 2014. OX continues to prove themselves as a best-in-class midsized agency with world-class strategy, design and technology that helps organizations transform their brand into experiences. Notable clients include Diebold, Mack, Volvo, SIRVA and SRAM.

Click here to see the chart of Adweek's Top 100 Fastest Growing Agencies.

