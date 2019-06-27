The Office of Experience Announces New Brand Identity for Mango Languages

"At Mango, we believe sharing a common language opens doors and fosters community by tearing down barriers between cultures, something we need more of in the world today," said Mango Languages Linguapreneur and CEO Jason Teshuba. "Our focus with the new brand identity created by OX is to bring our highly successful product to a new community of learners that's just as passionate as we are about exploring the diversity of the world and connecting with others on a deeper level."

Building upon research conducted by Mango to understand its core audience more deeply, OX designed the identity to reflect the vibrancy and boldness of this community. "We drew inspiration from maritime flags, a universal mode of communication that symbolizes Mango's commitment to helping people understand each other better," said Dan Knuckey, OX's Executive Creative Director. "We've also used hues based on values commonly found in national flags around the world, adding to a sense of global exploration."

The evolution is grounded in a new brand narrative and positioning crafted by the OX team. "All effective brands are born from distinct stories, and Mango's is no exception," said Matt Herlihy, OX's Executive Director, Strategy. "Where most competitors claim ease and speed, Mango acknowledges that language learning takes work. But for bold learners who accept the challenge, the reward of human connection is that much stronger."

Beyond the new logo, OX designed a flexible brand expression system that will inform digital and physical tactics throughout the launch. Robust brand guidelines give the Mango team the guidance it needs to accomplish a successful rollout, with executions ranging from office installations to the centerpiece of the business—the language learning platform itself.

"The new brand identity is far more than a visual makeover - it signifies a strategic business shift for our industry - establishing the modern model of language learning that will prove essential for the next generation," said Mango Languages Director of Marketing Vanessa Lowery. "The team at OX absolutely met the challenge with a smart, impactful look for the brand that created an entirely new framework from which Mango can effectively communicate its market position to a broad cross section of the consumer market, yet with a particular appeal to our target demographics of Millennials and Gen Xers," Lowery added.

About Mango Languages

A company of risk-takers and ambitious innovators, Mango Languages challenges organizations and curious people to forge deeper connections and meaningful interactions with the world through a more profound understanding of language and culture. The Mango platform is an environment where smart technology and passionate people work as one to create the only adaptive learning system centered around you. Using award-winning features driven by expertly designed learning techniques, Mango motivates you to start the conversation. Discover more at mangolanguages.com.

About The Office of Experience

The Office of Experience (OX) is a design and digital innovation agency that helps companies excel at every point of interface with their customers. By integrating strategy, design and technology, we ensure that the brands and experiences of our clients operate as one, bridging expectation and reality to build value. Together, we make thoughtful plans, design critical moments, and bring them to market. In an era where the experience is the brand, OX is built to deliver. Learn more at www.officeofexperience.com.

