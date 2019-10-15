The Office of Experience Shares New Model for Brands at Service Design Week

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruption is the theme of Service Design Week this year – and hundreds of experts will convene in Chicago this week to examine how brands can use design to transform and improve customer experiences across all industries.

The Office of Experience (OX) is thrilled to be part of this group of forward-focused experts speaking at the conference and will share its unique approach to service design that delivers value for brands in the key moments that matter most to customers.

Matt Herlihy, Executive Director of Strategy at the Office of Experience will keynote at Service Design Week on Wednesday in Chicago.

Matt Herlihy, Executive Director of Strategy at OX, helps to kick off the conference on Wednesday with a keynote talk: "Where Expectation Meets Reality: A New Model for Keeping Brand and Service in Harmony." Herlihy brings more than two decades of experience creating transformative brand, marketing and communications strategies to inform the approach he will unveil.

"Our approach is centered more on harmony and less on disruption," Herlihy says. "We need to take a more holistic view than most companies are taking today, considering moments of truth that are big and small. Service designers ensure that brand and service are working seamlessly in every touchpoint across platforms and experiences."

Service design is a relatively new concept for many businesses but is one of the most important elements to ensure brands deliver on what they promise. As its name suggests, the approach considers not only what the brand delivers in terms of its product, but how it delivers it in terms of customer service. Done well, service design improves both quality and loyalty between an organization and its stakeholders.

"Today's customer is empowered by choice. We all choose what, when, where and how we buy and believe. And since nothing is safe from commoditization, it's how a customer experiences a brand — and what it makes them feel — that makes the difference," says Stratton Cherouny, founder of OX.

Service Design Week runs Tuesday, October 15 through Thursday, October 17, and is held in the W Hotel, City Center, in Chicago.

