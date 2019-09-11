'The Office' stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey launch podcast with Stitcher

Each week, Fischer and Kinsey break down an episode of "The Office" and give exclusive behind-the-scenes stories that only two people who were there would know. While watching the show that made them best friends, they will reminisce, share memories and answer questions from fans.

"Office Ladies" continues Earwolf's long history of partnering with celebrity talent and giving stars like Fischer and Kinsey a platform to reach new, highly engaged audiences, said Colin Anderson, vice president of comedy for Earwolf.

"What continues to bring audiences to Stitcher is a focus on stories listeners will love in every show, connecting through emotion – whether that's making listeners laugh, think or empathize," said Anderson. "We're proud of producing shows grounded in real people, sharing real thoughts and experiences."

"I'm excited to be working with my best friend Angela Kinsey. So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven't seen since they aired," said Fischer. "As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about 'The Office,' you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years. It's a lot of fun."

"This show combines two of my favorite things: 'The Office' and getting to hang out with my real life BFF, Jenna Fischer! 'The Office' was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences," said Kinsey. "There'll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs. So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let's rewatch 'The Office' together!"

The show will be available for listeners on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere podcasts are available.

About Angela Kinsey

Angela Kinsey is best known for her portrayal of the feisty, tightly wound head of accounting Angela Martin at Dunder-Mifflin on NBC's Emmy-winning show "The Office." She won a Daytime Emmy for her portrayal of Angela Martin in NBC's "The Office: The Accountant" webisode series. She has also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Comedy Ensemble for "The Office." Kinsey's recent projects include starring in the Netflix original series "Haters Back Off!," as well as a lead role in the critically acclaimed Hulu Original, "Hotwives of Orlando" and "Hotwives of Vegas." This month, you can see her in "Tall Girl," a new original movie for Netflix and next spring you can catch Angela as the host of a new Disney Plus family cooking show, "Be Our Chef."

On the big screen, Kinsey starred in the Chris Colfer-scribed flick "Struck by Lightning" and Heather Graham's directorial debut "Half Magic." Other films include Ken Kwapis' "License to Wed;" "Furry Vengeance" with Ken Jeong; Lifetime's "Terror in the Woods"; and Lionsgate's "Weekend at Bernie's: Keep Hope Alive." She is currently filming a new series for Mindy Kaling and Netflix called, Never Have I Ever.

About Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer is best known for playing Pam Beesly on the acclaimed television show "The Office," for which she received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy.

Fischer most recently starred in the ABC comedy "Splitting Up Together," from Emily Kapnek – a love story about a divorcing couple, opposite with Oliver Hudson, which ran for two seasons.

A trained theater actress, Fischer has also starred in the Off-Broadway play "Reasons to Be Happy," written and directed by Neil LaBute and co-starring Josh Hamilton, Leslie Bibb and Fred Weller. Most recently, Fischer was on stage in the world premiere of Steve Martin's newest play "Meteor Shower," an absurdist comedy, opposite Greg Germann and Josh Stamberg, for a record-breaking run at the Old Globe Theatre.

Fischer's film credits include Mike White's feature "Brad's Status," in a role opposite Ben Stiller; "The 15:17 to Paris," directed by Clint Eastwood; "The Giant Mechanical Man" (which she also produced); the Farrelly Brothers' comedy "Hall Pass"; "Solitary Man," opposite Michael Douglas; "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story," produced by Judd Apatow; and "Blades of Glory," opposite Will Ferrell.

In 2018, Fischer published her first book, "The Actor's Life," from Ben Bella Books.

She is currently producing the comedy "National Parker" alongside Warner Brothers for Freeform. She is on the board of directors for the refugee resettlement charity group Miry's List. She lives in Los Angeles with her family.

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app, available for iOS and Android devices, is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is the parent company of Midroll Media, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 200 of the world's largest podcasts, and top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. With offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, Stitcher was founded in 2007 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

SOURCE Stitcher