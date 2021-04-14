The Official Arsenal FC Jammer Launches in North America. The First Licensed Noise Maker for Sports Fans

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jammers display the historic Arsenal Football Club crest, the red and white pays homage to the club's historic history founded in 1886. Priced at $79.99 the official Arsenal FC Jammer is a truly unique percussion instrument. Jammers can be purchases from the Rallymates website. Arsenal FC Jammers weigh less than a pound and come with 2 attachments – hip clip and a shoulder strap. The hip clip is a carabiner that attaches to belt loops to allow hands-free transportation. The shoulder strap simply can be comfortably worn messenger style or over the shoulder.

The official Arsenal FC Jammer LA Gooner Fans

"We hope to give Gunners a true quality instrument for Chanting and representing their love for Arsenal whether they are on the streets of North London or watching the game at home", said Trav Collins President at Rallymates.

The Arsenal FC Jammer is more than a noise maker; it is an instrument to unite people and bring them together. Moreover, The Arsenal FC jammer is a quality instrument that is ergonomically designed to unleash a fans passion. Jammers offer young and old, a means to express themselves away from their phones and apps.

Arsenal FC is officially licensed with Spartan LLC licensing #AFC389 and will begin distributing Arsenal FC jammers from its 25,000 sq ft warehouse located at 1379 Rid1379 Ridgeway St, Pomona, CA 91768.

