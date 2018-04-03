The Official Ruvos Brand Announcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruvos, an IT solutions company specializing in cybersecurity, data integration, cloud computing, and data analytics has released its new brand and website on March 28, 2018.

Ruvos CEO Eduardo Gonzalez Loumiet said: "After 14 years with the name Uber Operations, we look forward to a fresh start and the opportunity to remind the tech community about what we do and to announce our new technology solutions."

Ruvos is on a mission to deliver clever and efficient solutions to problems so that the world is a better place for the communities they serve. In every industry, there is sensitive data that requires complex processing of scalable workflows. From the most vulnerable of populations to the titans of industry, they attack the challenges that come with securing data and ensuring systems interoperability.

The Ruvos solutions leverage decades of experience in the leading edge of technology to orchestrate simple solutions to complex data challenges. They think cloud first, focusing on the highest standard of data security.

The Ruvos Team encourages everyone to visit the website at www.ruvos.com and engage with them on Twitter [@ThisIsRuvos], Facebook [@ThisIsRuvos], and Medium [Ruvos] to learn more about the transition to the new brand.

