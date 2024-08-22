The Official Team Shop of the Big Ten is Now Powered by Rally House

Rally House, the fastest growing sports apparel and merchandise retailer in the nation, has been expanding their reach to sports fans across the United States for years. The company's footprint now spreads throughout Big Ten Country as Rally House becomes The Official Team Shop of the Big Ten. With over 80,000 items available to shop at shop.bigtenstore.com, fans can count on the The Official Team Shop for the latest and most popular styles celebrating the conference and teams they love.

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has been serving Big Ten Conference fans for over a decade with storefront locations throughout the northeast including Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Over the past three years, Rally House has added store locations in states with a heavy Big Ten following like Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois. Combining the retailer's brick-and-mortar presence and their online shop with The Official Team Shop of the Big Ten, is something Rally House could not wait to launch. "The Big Ten is a powerhouse conference in the college sports landscape, with some of the most passionate and loyal fans in all of sports," says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy. "As a sports merchandise and gifting retailer, this partnership ensures that fans of the conference have a reliable source for the best in Big Ten team gear for every occasion."

Fans can expect to find merchandise for all Big Ten Conference teams on The Official Team Shop, including the newly added Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies. Team merchandise available includes jerseys, headwear, home décor, drinkware, hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, socks, memorabilia, NIL products, and much more. Brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Antigua, Champion, '47, New Era, Cutter & Buck, and others, will be consistently restocked with the most popular sellers and newest items. Between the team assortment, product selection, category variety, and brand mixture, there is truly something for every Big Ten fan on The Official Team Shop.

Rally House is proud to partner with the Big Ten to bring fans a second-to-none online shopping experience and welcomes fans to start shopping for their next Big Ten gameday outfit at shop.bigtenstore.com. The company recommends customers visit www.rallyhouse.com website and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current company information and updates.

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness.

The broad-based programs of the 18 Big Ten institutions provide direct financial support for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women. For more information, visit www.bigten.org.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 225+ locations across 21 states.

