The Offshore Group Announces Company Rebrand to Tetakawi

TUCSON, Ariz., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1986, no one has helped more companies investigate, launch, operate and thrive in Mexico more than The Offshore Group. With 24,000 employees in Mexico and the U.S., 75 clients from around the world and 6 locations in Mexico, The Offshore Group has grown into one of the largest privately-owned companies in Mexico.

"In an effort to unify our entities, simplify our messaging, and position us for long-term growth, we have evolved our identity to provide a unified, customer-focused experience. The Offshore Group is now Tetakawi," explained Luis Felipe Seldner III , President of Tetakawi (formerly The Offshore Group).

Like the company's history, inspiration for the new name is rooted in Mexico. Teta Kawi is a Yaqui named mountain range that is located along the beaches of San Carlos and surrounds our flagship Manufacturing Community in Empalme, Sonora, the rocky mountain is a symbol of greatness in Sonora, and Tetakawi strives to maintain that greatness in providing world-class services to companies manufacturing in Mexico.

"We're the same people, same company – now with an improved name, look, and experience. Under our new Tetakawi branding, we will continue to provide the top tier expertise and service you expect, while creating a unified, streamlined experience for helping your company investigate, launch, operate, and thrive in Mexico," said Luis Felipe Seldner III.

As we move into the next generation of our brand, Tetakawi, we strive to focus on our mission to provide clients, employees, and communities the power to reach their maximum potential in Mexico by creating world-class manufacturing environments, building innovative teams, and by making a positive impact in the communities where we operate. We look forward to the next chapter of our relationship with you. For more information, please visit www.tetakawi.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Tetakawi

Related Links

http://www.tetakawi.com

