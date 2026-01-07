THE OHIO HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION: SCOTT D. WILEY, CAE, NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Seasoned executive to build on strong foundation and lead growth for statewide association

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Health Care Association (OHCA) today announced the board of directors' unanimous appointment of Scott D. Wiley, CAE, as chief executive officer effective January 2026.

Wiley brings more than two decades of innovative and strategic leadership and coalition-building experience across professional, membership and advocacy organizations like CoreNet Global and the Ohio Society of CPAs (OSCPA). He is widely recognized for driving transformational change, strengthening member engagement and advancing the missions of the organizations he has led.

Scott Wiley, CAE

"Scott's leadership, depth of expertise with policy and proven track record building coalitions is just what we're looking for to ensure stability, innovation and growth for the members of the Ohio Health Care Association now and into the future," said Shayne Craycraft, OHCA board chair. "Scott's unique understanding of trade associations and his ability to bring members, business leaders and policymakers together will provide strength for OHCA during a pivotal time."

As CEO of CoreNet Global, an international association representing corporate real estate and workplace executives in more than 40 countries, Wiley provided strategic leadership and insight during a period of evolution for the organization, resulting in a future-focused strategy that elevated the industry and created greater value for its members and companies globally.

As President and CEO of OSCPA for more than a decade, Scott led transformative initiatives that reshaped the accounting industry and set national standards for innovation. Working collaboratively with the DeWine Administration, the Ohio General Assembly and leading industry and business groups, he championed education reform, workforce advocacy and digital transformation, delivering results that strengthened Ohio's economy, expanded opportunities for businesses and professionals and positioned the state as a national leader in talent and competitiveness. Under his leadership, OSCPA's policy priorities fueled a bold legislative agenda that delivered major tax reforms, reduced regulatory burdens on small businesses and advanced workforce development.

"Scott has a bold vision for championing OHCA's role within the industry through strengthening and leveraging OHCA's partnerships, investing in new collaborations and leaning into his demonstrated ability to impact the broader community," said Greg Miller, executive search committee chair and OHCA board member. "He was the committee and board's unanimous choice to become CEO."

With this appointment, Wiley builds on a career of transformational and strategic leadership. He previously served as the board chair of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), the premier group for association executives. Wiley was named to Ohio Business magazine's 'Ohio 500' for his influence on the state's economic and professional future. He was also awarded an honorary Doctorate of Community Leadership from Franklin University.

OHCA's executive search committee reviewed applications from nearly 100 candidates and engaged with the Board to ensure transparency and provide an opportunity for questions or discussion.

About the Ohio Health Care Association

Established in 1946, the Ohio Health Care Association (OHCA) is proud to represent nearly 1,200 assisted living communities, home care and hospice service providers, providers of care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (ID/DD), and skilled nursing care facilities. The Association supports the needs of the state's more than 100,000 long-term care support and services professionals and is the largest long-term care association in the state. OHCA is the only chartered Ohio affiliate of the American Health Care Association, representing facilities that provide essential care to 1 million individuals across more than 12,000 not-for-profit and proprietary member facilities. Learn more online.

