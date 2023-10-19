The Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools Facilitates Statewide Access to CareerPrepped

News provided by

MAXKNOWLEDGE, INC.

19 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

CareerPrepped and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools Collaborate to Advance Skills-Based Education and Hiring in Ohio.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxKnowledge, the leading provider of online talent development solutions for the career and technical education (CTE) community, announced today that the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools has facilitated statewide access to CareerPrepped for Ohio's private sector CTE community.

Continue Reading
CareerPrepped connects students, educators, and employers through a cloud-based platform and boosts students' employability with self-help tools and AI-driven job matching.
CareerPrepped connects students, educators, and employers through a cloud-based platform and boosts students' employability with self-help tools and AI-driven job matching.

Powered by MaxKnowledge, CareerPrepped is a cutting-edge digital platform and virtual community connecting students, educators, and employers. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based tools that schools can integrate into their programs and services. These self-help tools have been meticulously crafted to enhance the visibility and verifiability of students' skills to potential employers, bolster their employability, and utilize artificial intelligence to automatically match their skills with live job opportunities.

"The Board has facilitated the provision of a free version of CareerPrepped's Talent Developer account for Ohio career colleges and schools. This provision was made possible through our support for the Skills to Careers Initiative, a national endeavor dedicated to fostering and advancing skills-based education and hiring. Ohio's career colleges and schools are now able to offer their students and alumni unlimited, lifelong access to CareerPrepped. We encourage all schools to take advantage of this opportunity to further assist their students in finding employment and achieving lifelong career success in a skills-based economy," said John Ware, Executive Director of the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools as a supporter of the Skills to Careers Initiative," said Dr. Amir Moghadam, CEO of MaxKnowledge. "We truly admire state agencies that are committed to supporting schools with their efforts to graduate highly successful students. By embracing this opportunity, career colleges and schools in Ohio can increase their graduate employment outcomes, while providing high quality talent to employers with verifiable skills."

The Ohio State Board's support for the Skills to Careers Initiative will provide Ohio's career educators and learners with access to CareerPrepped's innovative tools, helping to bridge the gap between education and workforce readiness, while fostering the growth of skills-based education and hiring practices across the state. Ohio employers can join CareerPrepped as industry mentors to provide feedback on learners' skill evidence and to connect with potential hires. And they will soon be able to recruit Ohio's skilled talent through CareerPrepped's skills-based candidate matching tool powered by the same AI technologies that are deployed in leading applicant tracking and human resources systems across the nation.

About CareerPrepped
CareerPrepped is a virtual platform connecting talent, talent developers and employers to enable skills-based hiring at scale. CareerPrepped helps people demonstrate their skills and continually prepare for career success. It helps educators track learners' skill acquisition and enables employers to hire based on verifiable skills. Learn more: https://www.careerprepped.com.

About Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and School
The State Board of Career Colleges and Schools monitors and regulates Ohio's private post-secondary career colleges and schools to ensure compliance with minimum standards set by Ohio Revised Code Chapter 3332. Learn more: https://scr.ohio.gov/

Contact:
Robert Starks
[email protected]
888-626-2407 ext. 808

SOURCE MAXKNOWLEDGE, INC.

Also from this source

CareerPrepped® Propels Commonwealth Technical Institute to Achieve Landmark Essential Workforce Skills Programmatic Certification

MaxKnowledge, the leading provider of online talent development solutions for the career and technical education (CTE) community, and creator of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.