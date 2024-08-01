The Ohio State University Partners with Uwill to Expand Free Teletherapy to 65,000+ Students On All Five Campuses

Collaboration with Uwill enhances mental health support

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio State University (OSU), one of the largest universities in the U.S. and the public flagship university for the state of Ohio, today announced the launch of a new mental health initiative that will expand teletherapy services for nearly 70,000 students across all five of its campuses. In collaboration with mental health and wellness solution Uwill , the university will enhance its existing on-campus counseling capabilities with additional teletherapy that matches students seeking help with a licensed therapist based on student needs and preferences.

"Our goal is to build upon a student experience that is not only free of stigma around mental health but where students feel supported and encouraged to seek help if they are experiencing mental health challenges," said Ryan Lovell, The Ohio State University's Associate Vice President for Student Health and Well-being. "Supporting student mental and emotional health is central to our ongoing commitment to making good on the promise of higher education for the students we serve—and these expanded digital resources align well with this work."

Acute mental health challenges among college students and young adults are on the rise at colleges and universities across the U.S. research suggests that half of students with a mental health condition never access care , and a third of students say they do not know who and where to turn while experiencing a mental health crisis. In response, a growing number of universities are prioritizing investment in teletherapy and other digital mental health support to augment their on-campus counseling offering.

Ohio State takes a multi-modal approach to providing mental health and well-being resources that are accessible to students in a variety of formats. Individual counseling sessions, group therapy, drop-in workshops, Let's Talk, afterhours phone access to counseling support, psychiatric services and wellness coaching are part of this comprehensive approach. To enhance the services already provided, Ohio State will utilize Uwill's proprietary technology, which makes it possible for students to facilitate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences. The launch of the partnership with Uwill is an extension of Ohio State's strong commitment to supporting student mental health and well-being of students, led by a number of departments across the university with support from partners in state government. Ohio State is bringing teletherapy through Uwill as well as academic accommodation support and more mental health and well-being resources and programs to students as part of a nearly $2.5 million award from the state of Ohio. In addition to these new and enhanced resources, the university offers ongoing, regular care and emergency support, including the well-regarded Suicide Prevention Program .

"Immediate access to therapy can be life-changing for students experiencing significant mental health conditions," said Michael London , founder and CEO of Uwill . "We are honored to work with Ohio State as the university community works to meet the mental health needs of students, particularly in a moment where state leaders are focused on the profound impact of mental health as a matter of student success, workforce readiness and community well-being."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, real-time data, and support.

