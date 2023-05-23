THE OIL & GAS HOLDING COMPANY B.S.C. (c) ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil & Gas Holding Company B.S.C. (c) (the "Offeror") hereby announces the results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 7.625 per cent. Notes due 7 November 2024 (ISIN: XS1901860160 (Regulation S) and US67778M2C35 (Rule 144A)) issued by the Offeror on 7 November 2018 under its U.S.$3,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme (the "Notes") to tender for cash purchase any and all of such Notes (the "Invitation"), subject to the satisfaction of the New Certificates Condition and the other conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 15 May 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum, which is available, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration, on the Tender Offer Website.

The Expiration Deadline for the Invitation was 5.00 p.m. (New York City time) on 22 May 2023.

Results of the Invitation

Following the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror hereby announces that it has decided to accept for purchase the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Invitation as set out below, subject to the satisfaction of the New Certificates Condition. No Notes have been tendered and accepted for purchase under the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures.

Aggregate principal amount of

Notes validly tendered and

accepted for purchase Purchase price Aggregate principal amount of

Notes remaining outstanding

U.S.$477,845,000



U.S.$1,025 per U.S.$1,000 in

principal amount of Notes U.S.$272,155,000

The Invitation remains subject to the New Certificates Condition and the other conditions and restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The expected Settlement Date is 25 May 2023 in respect of any Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase. The total consideration payable to each Noteholder in respect of Notes validly submitted for tender and accepted for purchase by the Offeror will be an amount in cash equal to the Purchase Price per U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase plus the Accrued Interest Payment in respect of such Notes.

Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Invitation. All Notes purchased pursuant to the Invitation will be cancelled.

Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Invitation is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.), Citigroup Global Markets Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Bank plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and National Bank of Bahrain B.S.C. are acting as the Dealer Managers for the Invitation. Morrow Sodali Ltd is acting as the Information and Tender Agent. Lazard Frères is acting as the Offeror's Financial Adviser.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Invitation may be directed to:

Each Noteholder is solely responsible for making its own independent appraisal of all matters as such Noteholder deems appropriate (including those relating to the Invitation, the Notes and the Offeror) and each Noteholder must make its own decision, based upon its own judgement and having obtained advice from such financial, accounting, legal and tax advisers as it may deem necessary, as to whether to tender any or all of its Notes for purchase pursuant to the Invitation.

None of the Dealer Managers, the Financial Adviser, the Information and Tender Agent or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information concerning the Invitation contained in this announcement or in the Tender Offer Memorandum. None of the Dealer Managers, the Financial Adviser, the Information and Tender Agent, the Offeror or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates is acting for any Noteholder, or will be responsible to any Noteholder for providing any protections which would be afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Invitation, and accordingly none of the Dealer Managers, the Financial Adviser, the Information and Tender Agent or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates assumes any responsibility for any failure by the Offeror to disclose information with regard to the Offeror or the Notes which is material in the context of the Invitation and which is not otherwise publicly available.

None of the Dealer Managers, the Financial Adviser, the Information and Tender Agent, the Offeror or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates makes any representation or recommendation whatsoever regarding the Invitation, or any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should tender Notes in the Invitation.

