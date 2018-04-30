The Oklahoma City Museum of Art Presents "Strange Creatures: The Feature Films of Apichatpong Weerasethakul" May 3-31

"With 'Strange Creatures,' we are fulfilling Museum Films' mission of bringing the very best of contemporary art cinema to Oklahoma City, while also providing additional context for the remarkable works on display in OKCMOA's first video art exhibition," said Dr. Michael J. Anderson, director of curatorial affairs. "We are incredibly proud of 'The Serenity of Madness.' We're thrilled to be able to continue the story of that exhibition and to offer additional opportunities for viewers to immerse themselves in the cinematic universe of one of the world's greatest living filmmakers."

"Over the course of his two-decade career, Apichatpong has consistently returned to themes of Thai history and folklore, autobiographical memory, reincarnation and dreams; developed a signature visual style inspired by avant-garde cinema and science-fiction film; and built up a company of charismatic performers who frequently appear in his films, video installations, and photographs," Anderson said. "Those who attend both the film series and the exhibition will discover a network of echoes and associations between the works that we hope will lead to a deeper understanding and appreciation for Apichatpong's unique artistry."

Open through June 10, the exhibition "Apichatpong Weerasethakul: The Serenity of Madness" presents a selected survey of rarely seen experimental short films and video installations by the award winning Thai filmmaker, alongside his photography, sketches and archival materials. OKCMOA is the final stop for this exhibition in the United States.

For more information on the exhibition and film series visit: http://www.okcmoa.com/visit/events/strange-creatures-feature-films-apichatpong-weerasethakul/

"Apichatpong Weerasethakul: The Serenity of Madness" is a traveling exhibition curated by Gridthiya Gaweewong and produced by Independent Curators International (ICI), New York. The exhibition and tour are made possible, in part, with the generous support from MAIIAM Contemporary Art Museum, Chiang Mai; ICI's International Forum and the ICI Board of Trustees.

