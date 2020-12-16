The OLC Education and Conference Center Has Achieved GBAC STAR™Facility Accreditation

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The OLC has announced that it has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a worldwide cleaning industry association, OLC has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its meeting, education and medical training facilities.

As the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures and assesses a facility's readiness for biohazard situations like COVID-19. The program verifies that OLC implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

"The health and safety of our attendees and staff are always of the utmost importance," explained Lisé Puckorius, CEO of the OLC. "It wasn't enough to add additional measures to our already stringent preparedness and protection plan. We sought to exceed industry standards in outbreak prevention and achieve national accreditation to ensure every person who walks into our facility is safe and protected."

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, OLC was required to demonstrate compliance with the program's 20 core elements, ranging from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.

GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger states that "by taking this important step to pursue the GBAC STAR™ accreditation, OLC has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely."

About the OLC

OLC is a full-service, state-of-the-art venue ideal for in-person, livestreamed and hybrid learning and education activities. Conveniently located in Rosemont, IL, OLC includes 14,000+ square feet of flexible use space, customized hybrid meeting solutions and a hands-on bio-skills lab. The OLC is an ideal venue to host an intimate executive retreat, an elaborate multimedia presentation, a medical conference or association meetings. For more information, visit www.olcevents.com or contact Lise Puckorius at [email protected].

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. Services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. For more information visit www.issa.com.

