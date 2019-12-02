The Old Town Model Railroad Depot Is Remaining Open Under New Ownership

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old Town Model Railroad Depot, a model railroad museum based in San Diego's historic Old Town district, will remain open under new ownership. The Depot, which was founded in 2014 by Gary Hickok, was scheduled to close on November 30, 2019. One month prior to the anticipated closing, David Lizerbram and Mana Monzavi, a married couple based in North Park, San Diego, acquired the Depot, renewed the lease, and are keeping the Depot open. Hickok will remain actively involved in the Depot, as will the many model railroad enthusiasts who operate their collectible trains on the O-gauge (Lionel size) tracks.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to help this wonderful museum live on for years to come," said Lizerbram. "My father and I spent many hours working on our train layout when I was growing up in North County, San Diego, and it's an honor and a pleasure to share this hobby with our visitors from San Diego and around the world."

In September 2019, Lizerbram and Monzavi visited the Depot for the first time with their two-year-old son, Miles. They fell in love with the museum and were upset to find out that it was soon to close. They couldn't bear to see it disappear. A few weeks later, they found themselves in possession of the keys to one of San Diego's hidden gems, with big plans for the Depot's future.

A visit to the Old Town Model Railroad Depot will take you back in time to the 1950's, where various trains travel over a 2,000 sq. ft. custom-built layout. The highlight is a city at night including over 100 buildings with lights and flashing neon signs, a ballpark, zoo, depot, industrial district, and even a working drive-in movie theater. Continuing on your journey, you will pass a large farm, a quaint country town, a beautiful mountain range, a large lake (complete with sharks), and a dam with trestles traversing over a large gorge.

The Old Town Model Railroad Depot, located at 2415 San Diego Avenue, Suite 107, San Diego, CA 92110, is open to the public daily (except Tuesdays) from 11am-5pm. Admission is free, and donations are encouraged. The Depot also includes a retail store featuring train-themed gifts, books, and apparel. More information can be found at oldtowntrains.com and upcoming events and special themed train runs will be announced on their social media sites, facebook.com/oldtowntrains and Instagram.com/oldtowntrains. The Depot's phone number is (619) 299-9015.

