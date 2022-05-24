The Olinger Group Completes Groundbreaking US Luxury Traveler Study 2022, Offering Free Insights into Marketing High-end Travel in a Post-COVID World

This is information brands need to know to recover from the last two years. Tweet this

Chanttel Allen, The Olinger Group's Managing Director, went into greater detail about the study itself. "Among other things, we were able to identify who luxury travelers are today, their expectations for luxury travel, how many trips they expect to take in the next 12 months, and what drives their interest in luxury travel and luxury cruising," she said. "This is information brands need to know to recover from the last two years."

For a free copy of The US Luxury Traveler Study, email [email protected].

For almost 30 years, The Olinger Group has given Fortune 1000 clients across the country the knowledge they have needed to reach, not just the low-hanging fruit, but the juicier stuff above. Headquartered in New Orleans, the firm's passion lies in doing meaningful research that can shape lives in an extraordinary way and help brands help others live well. Aligning this objective with the Health & Wellness and Luxury categories, The Olinger Group provides strategic, data-informed solutions through full-service market research that drive business transformation and growth for these specialties.

