The Olive Odysseys Announces Free 9-Day Virtual Tour "Greece Gives Up Its Secrets"

Patricia and Manolis Hajifotiou, founders of The Olive Odysseys travel company, are presenting their "Greece Gives Up Its Secrets" tour absolutely free. The best part is, you don't even have to pack a bag.

"The upside of the pandemic is that we've been able to really focus on the highlights of our area and bring the travel to you. No passports, no hassles, no waiting. Just the sumptuous sights and sounds of Greece in HD," Patricia said.

Interested "travelers" merely need to click on the videos at their leisure. The couple will be traveling by plane, boat, automobile, and foot to various islands and regions of Greece, including:

The Acropolis

The Parthenon

The Agora

The island of Hydra

Island of Paros

Island of Santorini

Five UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Mycenae

Nemea

The Theater at Epidaurus

And so much more. Some of the secrets revealed include:

A 1,200 year old olive tree that still bears fruit

that still bears fruit The ancient Greeks conceived democracy- what happens when we turn our back on it?

what happens when we turn our back on it? The healing center of Asclepius

of Asclepius Longevity and olive oil

and olive oil Greek super foods -vegan and gluten free

-vegan and gluten free Whitewashed Greek isles- serenity

Greek wines

"We hope by doing this free tour we will help people stay interested in travel and history. And, when the lockdowns are lifted, we hope to see them again in person," Manolis said.

CONTACT: Patricia & Manolis Hajifotiou

Email [email protected]

U.S. number (rings worldwide) 1-440-804-5062

Whatsapp 30 697 297 5727

FB https://www.facebook.com/theoliveodysseys/

For further information, visit:

https://www.theoliveodysseys.com/media-press-release.html

https://www.theoliveodysseys.com/

Bios

SOURCE The Olive Odysseys

Related Links

https://www.theoliveodysseys.com

