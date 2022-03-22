THE OLLIE WORLD, THE INNOVATIVE INFANT SWADDLE COMPANY, TO LAUNCH NATIONWIDE IN 1800+ TARGET STORES

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ollie World, the revolutionary infant swaddle company that supports infants' neuro-development, safe sleeping and well being, is launching nationwide in 1800+ Target stores.

The Ollie World Swaddle, with its cutting edge technology of custom moisture-wicking fabric and sizing of hook and loop fasteners, allows for an individualized fit so infants feel snug on top, and loose on the bottom. The Ollie enhances neurological development, creates positive sleep cues, decreases irritability, supports healthy hip development, makes diaper changes easier and so much more.

Founder Hindi Zeidman, a social worker and foster mom who long devoted herself to the protection of infants, created the first "Ollie" when she saw a gap in the market, as her 3-month old foster child struggled to sleep soundly, eat properly and reach milestones. Zeidman, with her background in working with drug and trauma exposed infants, knew the importance of proper swaddling. She bought every swaddle on the market, but each came up short- until, overwhelmed, anxious, but far from giving up- she developed her own.

After exceeding sales expectations with The Ollie World's debut in 97 Target stores in 2021, the brand will now be available in nationwide locations all over the US, as well as on Target.com. Prior to Target, The Ollie World swaddles were only available exclusively online and on their website, www.theollieworld.com.

"We are thrilled to continue to grow this exciting partnership with Target to once again bring the brand to even more new parents and their little ones," says Hindi Zeidman. "To continue the growth of The Ollie World brand throughout the US and allow families to bring us into their homes to safely swaddle their babies is still such a dream come true."

For more information on The Ollie World and their digital Target storefront, visit: www.target.com

ABOUT THE OLLIE WORLD:

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Zeidman was a Clinical Social Worker with a specialty in infant mental health. She worked with the county to develop SART locations to create a multi-disciplinary team approach to working with drug and/or trauma exposed infants. Through this work, Zeidman was introduced to Dr. Kiti Freier Randall, a Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Psychologist, who provided expertise into the development of the first Ollie swaddle. After using The Ollie, Zeidman's foster baby Oliver started seeing vast improvements after months of struggle. He was sleeping through the night, eating and catching up on developmental milestones. Zeidman has helped thousands of other infants and parents all over the world, including donating swaddles to foster-infants. Each safety-tested Ollie Swaddle is made from a patented fiber woven through their custom blend material of 86% polyester and 14% spandex. Since the Ollie is one size fits all, it can be used for newborns through transition with both arms out when the baby can roll from back to stomach. For more on The Ollie World, visit: theollieworld.com.

