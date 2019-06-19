The Olson Company & the City of Montebello Debut BLVD Walk at Ribbon Cutting in Montebello

SEAL BEACH, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olson Company and the City of Montebello celebrated the ribbon cutting of BLVD Walk in Montebello on Thursday, June 6, marking one of the first highly anticipated revitalization projects in the downtown area. In attendance were Jack Hadjinian, Mayor of Montebello, Salvador Melendez, Mayor Pro Tem, Ani Minasian, Director of the Montebello Chamber of Commerce, a representative from the Office of Linda Sanchez, Congresswoman of the 38th Congressional District and Bill Holford, President of Olson Communities.

BLVD Walk model home building exterior in Montebello, CA.

BLVD Walk is a critical component of the city's revitalization initiatives along the Whittier Blvd corridor. When completed, the community will be comprised of 28 new townhomes with modern and inviting Irving Gill-inspired architecture ranging in size from 1,309 to 1,693 square feet and from two to three bedrooms. With models open and sales underway, the project's impressive price point from the $400,000s has been and will continue to be a major selling point of the community, as it attracts local and LA-area buyers and increases the opportunity for homeownership across life stages and professions.

BLVD Walk addresses the growing trend of homebuyers desiring to move away from the suburbs or stay in the city and purchase a home close to work and play. The Olson Company is a recognized leader in the development of high-quality mixed-use infill projects throughout Southern California. The company has a long and impressive history of city partnerships, including with the City of Montebello, to increase community redevelopment and bring critically needed housing to urban areas that's well designed, attainably priced, close to mass transit and employment centers, and within walking distance of quality dining, retail, and entertainment like downtown Montebello.

"We've been creating this type of community for 30 years in the state of California, and we consider ourselves the leader of urban infill development that focuses on downtown living close to transit at affordable price points," said Bill Holford, President of Olson Communities.

Homebuyers at BLVD Walk will appreciate home designs that include bright and open-concept floorplans featuring inviting living areas, sizable kitchens with center islands, master suites with walk-in closets, private decks, and attached two-car garages. Downtown Montebello, a walkable and up-and-coming neighborhood, is literally outside their front door, and the thriving dining and entertainment scene of downtown Los Angeles is only eight miles away. The community's central location near the 5, 60, 605, and 710 freeways means easier access to Downtown LA, surrounding cities, the San Gabriel Valley, and North Orange County, and is less than two miles from the Montebello/Commerce Metrolink Station. For more information about the community, visit http://www.blvdwalk.com.

Residents of BLVD Walk and the surrounding downtown Montebello will enjoy walking to hyperlocal cuisine at BLVD MRKT, and Angry Horse Brewery that recently opened across the street, and future dining and retail destinations as more open in the future.

BLVD Walk is part of a larger redevelopment vision for the area and is being built alongside BLVD MRKT, a modern and artisan food hall with indoor and outdoor seating. Founded by Barney Santos of Gentefy, the retail project's construction is underway and will include a curated collection of ten local and emerging restaurants housed inside a structure made from renovated shipping containers and repurposed building materials. BLVD MRKT is intended to nurture and support local entrepreneurs launching culinary and restaurant start-ups. To learn more about BLVD MRKT, visit https://blvdmrkt.com.

With the success and positive momentum of BLVD Walk and BLVD MRKT, the city anticipates the projects will stimulate increased economic activity to further revitalize and reenergize downtown Montebello, with the development of additional housing and locally owned restaurants, retail, and businesses in the near future.

The Olson Company is continuously recognized as a leader in its commitment to providing high-quality housing in urban centers. The company was rated #1 for three years in a row for overall homebuyer satisfaction nationwide in Eliant's prestigious Homebuyers' Choice Awards. The Olson Company partners with cities to help solve California's shortage of quality and attainable housing, putting homebuyers' needs at the forefront of everything they do, from location, proximity to employment centers and mass transit, acclaimed schools, and opportunities for recreation and social connection. For a complete list of Olson communities throughout Southern California, please visit www.olsonhomes.com.

Media Contact

Devyn Higgins

dhiggins@theolsonco.com

Related Images

blvd-walk-in-montebello-ca.jpg

BLVD Walk in Montebello, CA

BLVD Walk model home building exterior in Montebello, CA.

blvd-walk-in-montebello-ca.jpg

BLVD Walk in Montebello, CA

Great room in the BLVD Walk model home in Montebello, CA.

blvd-walk-ribbon-cutting.jpg

BLVD Walk Ribbon Cutting

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at BLVD Walk on June 6, 2019 in Montebello, CA.

blvd-walk-ribbon-cutting.jpg

BLVD Walk Ribbon Cutting

Guests of the BLVD Walk ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 6, 2019 in Montebello, CA.

SOURCE The Olson Company

Related Links

http://www.olsonhomes.com

