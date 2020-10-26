The Olson Company Introduces the Olson Connected Home, Transforming New Homes Into Smart Homes

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olson Company, Southern California's premier builder of attainable new home communities, announces Olson Connected Home, designed to minimize one's eco-footprint, reduce monthly bills, and modernize everyday living. Olson Connected Home simplifies life with optional and included features for a safe and healthy home, while offering the convenience and cost-savings of next-generation smart home technology.

"We're excited about the multitude of features Olson Connected Home is able to provide homeowners to help simplify and modernize their life," says Scott Laurie, CEO of The Olson Company. "The use of Olson Connected Home technology allows for complete, precise control over just about every aspect of your home, creating an efficient, sustainable, and convenient environment for homeowners and their families."

The features and technologies integrated via Olson Connected Home give homeowners more control than ever; some of these include:

Nest Hello Doorbell to see who's at the door at any time

Nest Thermostat to control the temperature of your home from anywhere and reduce energy costs

Smart deadbolt

Voice-activated lighting

Smart/touchless faucets

Smart showers

Automatic window shades

Wi-Fi garage door opener, car chargers, and more

Olson's homes are connected with pre-wiring for network devices to maximize Wi-Fi coverage throughout every Olson home.

Nearly every aspect of next-generation technology in energy and water efficiency is available through Olson Connected Home, including, adaptive learning thermostats, advanced insulation, high-tech furnaces, water-saving fixtures, leak detection devices, tankless water heaters, dual-flush toilets, and built-in EV (electric vehicle) charging.

Olson's homes also offer complete peace of mind through features that ensure a safe and healthy home including Merv air filtration and the use of low volatile organic compound (VOC) indoor paint to improve indoor air quality, sprinkler systems armed throughout, and early alert smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Speak with an OLSON Home Advisor to learn about the Connected Home features available at any Olson community.

About The Olson Company

The Olson Company is California's premier builder of affordable new home communities in Southern California. In partnership with cities and other local and state agencies, Olson works to provide multi-tiered solutions to the critical issues of affordable for-sale housing, community redevelopment, transportation and sustainability. Recognized for creating thoughtfully designed communities within reach of California home buyers, Olson has built more than 11,000 single-family attached, single-family detached, live/work, and mixed-use in-town homes across 100 cities since 1988. Headquartered in Seal Beach, California, Olson is the proud recipient of many top homeowner satisfaction awards including the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice first-place awards for Overall Purchase and Ownership Experience.

