The Olson Company Takes Home Top Award At The 25th Annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards, Presented By Eliant

SEAL BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliant, the leading customer experience management company in the homebuilding industry, awarded The Olson Company its top honor at the Homebuyers' Choice Awards 2021. Dubbed 'The Eliant', the award is given to the homebuilder delivering the best customer experiences as measured by the assessments of a builder's homeowners. The Olson Company now solidifies its position as the leading single-division homebuilder in the nation for exceptional purchase and ownership experiences, having won this award six times since 2012.

The Olson Company

"We are honored to once again be awarded The Eliant for delivering the extraordinary purchase and ownership experiences our homeowners have come to expect from us. Their reviews and votes of confidence mean everything to us. Having won this award six times since 2012 is no easy feat. Our entire organization is focused and passionate about the work we do for the sake of every person who calls an Olson community their home," says Scott Laurie, President and CEO of The Olson Company.

"We're extremely honored to award The Olson Company with The Eliant for the second consecutive year. Their signature service, drive, and commitment to deliver exceptional homebuyer experiences continues to set the bar extremely high," said Fernanda Luick, President of Eliant.

The 25th annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards were announced online on March 4th, 2021 in lieu of an in-person event due to safety precautions for Covid-19. This year's builders and individual representatives were honored for their exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to deliver a positive homebuyer experience—especially in the challenging circumstances of the past year.

"2020 was particularly challenging for everyone, so this award is testament to the perseverance, commitment, and hard work of our team," Laurie continued.

In addition to receiving the event's top cumulative award, The Olson Company also took home the awards for Best First Year Customer Service Experience, Best First Year Quality, Best Customer Communication, and Customer Service Representative of the Year.



The Homebuyers' Choice Awards are presented annually by Eliant, a customer experience management company with more than 37 years of experience within the homebuilding industry. The winning builders and representatives were determined by analyzing the results of nearly 200,000 surveys administered in 2020 to homebuyers from 185 major homebuilders across the USA. There were 33 first-place honors awarded across 13 categories, including individual representatives.

About The Olson Company

Considered California's premier builder of affordable new home communities in the state's most in-demand urban centers. In partnership with cities and other local and state agencies, Olson works to provide multi-tiered solutions to the critical issues of affordable for-sale housing, community redevelopment, transportation and sustainability. Recognized for creating thoughtfully designed communities within reach of California homebuyers, Olson has built more than 11,000 single-family attached, single-family detached, live/work and mixed-use in-town homes across 100 cities since 1988. Headquartered in Seal Beach, California.

