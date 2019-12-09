The Olson Company Unveils Its New Home Community: Oak Walk in Los Alamitos

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olson Company, in business since 1988, is proud to introduce their latest community: Oak Walk, a group of 50 contemporary, new townhomes located in Los Alamitos.

The Olson Company

As with all Olson homes built in Southern California, Oak Walk will place its residents in the heart of the community. Restaurants, retail, and recreation opportunities are all nearby in a walkable distance, with easy access to the 405, 605, and 22 freeways, making the homes ideal for commuters. Residing in Oak Walk also means access to the award-winning Los Alamitos Unified School District. Oak Walk townhomes will range from 2-4 beds, 2.5-3.5 baths, 1,295-2,188 square feet, and are attractively priced starting in the $600,000s.

The land was originally owned by Cottonwood Church, which outgrew their facility and was able to sell their property and move to a much larger campus. In developing Oak Walk, The Olson

Company committed itself to not just developing and building high-quality homes but to improving the quality of land before they built on it through extensive environmental remediation.

In an effort to beautify the City's streets of Cerritos and Gateway, as well as encourage the development of the underutilized religious facility and vacant property, the City updated their

General Plan to allow for housing, paving the way for Olson to establish their newest residential community, Oak Walk.

Other large scale improvements to the area brought forth by the City include pedestrian and parking improvements along Coyote Creek, landscape and median improvements along Los Alamitos Blvd. to make for a more pedestrian-friendly environment, upgraded office facilities along Katella Ave. and a new hotel on Los Alamitos Blvd.

Oak Walk is an example of how cities and developers can work together to not only beautify a city but also help solve the housing shortage in Southern California.

The Olson Company is delighted to celebrate the most recent collaboration with the City of Los Alamitos. Oak Walk will be the seventh new home community built in Los Alamitos by The Olson Company and is the only new home development in the city in recent years. Sausalito Walk, Olson's sixth new home community in the city, opened in 2013 and quickly sold out. With the arrival of Oak Walk, Olson and the City are collectively making a difference in the housing shortage in Los Alamitos.

The Olson Company is continuously recognized as a leader in its commitment to providing high-quality new home communities in urban hubs. The company is ranked as one of the top private home builders in Southern California and was rated #1 for three years in a row for overall homebuyer satisfaction nationwide in Eliant's prestigious Homebuyers' Choice Awards. The Olson Company partners with cities and counties to help solve California's shortage of quality and attainable housing, putting homebuyers' needs at the forefront of everything they do, from location, proximity to employment centers and mass transit, acclaimed schools, and opportunities for recreation and social connection. For a complete list of Olson communities throughout Southern California, please visit www.olsonhomes.com.

