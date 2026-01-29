THE OLYMPIC TRUCE STARTS FRIDAY JANUARY 30

"Geolympics" - The Geopolitical Effects Of The Olympic Truce

The Truce Foundation Unveils the Online Truce Compliance Index Tracking Nations' Compliance with the Olympic Truce — and a 2,800-Year-Old Tradition Gets Modern Accountability.

MILAN, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Will the UN's 193 countries honor their commitment for an Olympic Truce to start January 30, the most supported initiative in UN history?

As geopolitical tensions line the roads to the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, the Truce Foundation today launches an online tool, the Truce Compliance Index. See https://index.trucefoundation.world.

The Truce Index is the Truce Foundation's innovation to transform the Olympic Truce from a symbolic gesture into a living accountability mechanism.

For centuries, the Olympic Truce has stood as humanity's promise of peace during the Games—a tradition now affirmed by the United Nations for Milano-Cortina 2026. Yet promises alone are not enough. The Truce Index asks the hard question: Is the Olympic Truce being honored in practice?

Today "the Olympic Truce is more than ceremonial—it's a covenant," said Foundation President Hugh Dugan and former senior UN diplomat who helped revive the ancient Truce in 1993. The UN has adopted it prior to all Olympics since (text here). Now "for the first time in history, we're shining a light on which countries keep their word and which don't. Our search for international 'trucefulness' starts now, as these Games begin."

Milan's Opening Ceremony extravaganza will showcase the Olympic Truce and introduce it to millions watching. The Truce Foundation is an official participant in the Milano-Cortina 2026 Cultural Olympiad.

THE TRUCE COMPLIANCE INDEX IS A SCOREBOARD ON "GEOLYMPICS"

The Truce Index is the Truce Foundation's tool to monitor compliance with the Olympic Truce—a global pledge for peace during the Games, or geolympics. It is

A Global Scoreboard for Peace: Tracks conflicts, humanitarian corridors, and violations during the Truce period (starting January 30 through the Games).

Tracks conflicts, humanitarian corridors, and violations during the Truce period (starting January 30 through the Games). Data-Driven Accountability: Verified incidents and published accounts from trusted sources like ACLED, ReliefWeb, UN OCHA, and SIPRI.

Verified incidents and published accounts from trusted sources like ACLED, ReliefWeb, UN OCHA, and SIPRI. Transparent Reporting: Interactive maps, infographics, and compliance scorecards available online, with a full report post-Games.

Managed by Multilateral Accountability Associates, an independent multilateral organization monitoring firm, the Index tracks:

Border incidents and military activities during the Olympic period,

Diplomatic engagement levels between participating nations,

Athlete access and safe passage guarantees,

Violations of the UN General Assembly resolution for the Olympic Truce;

Historical trends and compliance patterns.

"We're not interested in naming and shaming—we're interested in providing real transparency and a spur to accountability," explained MAA Managing Director Daniel Wagner. "Our own methodology is transparent, our data is verifiable, and our goal is simple: make it impossible to ignore when and where and how Olympic goodwill is violated."

WHY IT MATTERS

The Olympic Truce is more than a ceremonial resolution—it is a moral compass for nations and a lifeline for those in crisis zones. By benchmarking UN Member States against their own commitments, the Truce Index empowers governments, NGOs, and citizens to demand accountability about conflicts and accelerate humanitarian aid.

"In matters foreign and domestic, we are at inflections point," says Dugan. " What countries or peoples do—or don't do—during this Olympic Truce period will echo beyond the Closing Ceremony."

"I've competed as an Olympian and I've also seen firsthand how sport can dissolve barriers that politics can't," said Patrick Singleton (luge, skeleton). "This Index can give proof of what athletic competition has shown: when we honor the spirit of the Truce, the impossible becomes possible."

THE TRUCE PORTAL: WHERE DATA MEETS ACTION

The Truce Compliance Index is located in the Truce Portal https://index.trucefoundation.world/portal, which is the world's first comprehensive Truce resource hub offering:

Interactive maps showing real-time compliance across the world's nations,

Global Candle Wall for peace through sport,

An advocacy toolkit to support sport diplomacy;

An online forum for dialogue and advocacy.

This digital platform transforms a 2,800-year-old ideal into actionable data, giving athletes, journalists, policymakers and citizens the power to assess whether countries live up to the Olympic Truce or simply pay it lip service.

TRUCE~BEARER AWARDS: HONORING CHAMPIONS OF PEACE

During the Milan-Cortina Games, the Truce Foundation will hold a private event honoring world leaders as Truce-Bearers, those who embody and actively promote the Olympic Truce spirit. Details to be announced. Previous awardees are listed at https://trucefoundation.world/honorees

THE CULTURAL OLYMPIAD

The Truce Foundation's program at the XXV Winter Olympics is "It's a Truceful Movement" and is an initiative part of the Milano Cortina 2026 Cultural Olympiad, the multidisciplinary, plural, and widespread programme that will bring Italy to life by promoting Olympic values through culture, heritage, and sport, in anticipation of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games that Italy will host from 6 to 22 February and from 6 to 15 March 2026, respectively.

ABOUT THE TRUCE FOUNDATION

Founded in 2001, the Truce Foundation www.trucefoundation.world believes that the values embodied in sport—fair play, respect, excellence, and unity—can serve as a model for how humanity addresses its most pressing challenges. Hugh Dugan helped revive the ancient Olympic Truce while a young diplomat at the United Nations; he was since honored by the International Olympic Committee for his ongoing advocacy. With the creativity of its poet laureate Colin Goedecke and other volunteers, the Foundation engages people across sport, culture, and civic life to build a better world through sport and culture. Learn more: https://trucefoundation.world/our-story

ABOUT MULTILATERAL ACCOUNTABILITY ASSOCIATES

Multilateral Accountability Associates is a strategic accountability platform promoting multilateral reforms. It specializes in monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness and accountability of global initiatives, international agreements, and multilateral institutions. Its work provides transparent, evidence-based assessments for validating multilateral organizations effectiveness and efficiency. Learn more: www.multilateralaccountability.com

