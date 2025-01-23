The Om Festival Returns to Vermont for 2025: A Five-Day Celebration of Yoga, Wellness, Music, and Nature

ARLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Om Festival, New England's premier yoga and wellness festival, returns for its highly anticipated third annual event, July 23-27, 2025, at the West Mountain Inn in Arlington, VT. Set in the Green Mountains, this five-day festival offers world-class yoga, live music, wellness activities, and outdoor adventures, making it a transformative experience for all ages and skill levels.

The Mountains are Calling. Om Festival Vermont.

Founded by sixth-generation Vermonter Sam Grout, The Om Festival celebrates holistic health, mindfulness, and sustainable living. Following the success of its inaugural event in 2023, the festival is expanding with even more activities designed to nourish the body and mind.

"After last year's success, we're excited to bring the festival back and welcome more people to this transformative experience," said Grout. "Whether you're into yoga, music, healing, or nature, there's something for everyone at The Om Festival."

Festival Highlights

Yoga: Over 80 classes and workshops with renowned instructors offering Vinyasa, Hatha, Yin, and restorative yoga.

Over 80 classes and workshops with renowned instructors offering Vinyasa, Hatha, Yin, and restorative yoga. Music: Live performances by Nate Jones , Cornflower, Flint Blade, Gina & Gershone, and Mirabai Moon Kirtan , plus intimate sound healing sessions.

Live performances by , Cornflower, Flint Blade, Gina & Gershone, and , plus intimate sound healing sessions. Healing & Wellness: Massages, Reiki, facials, acupuncture, and lomi lomi massage at the Mountain Gurl Zen Den Spa.

Massages, Reiki, facials, acupuncture, and lomi lomi massage at the Mountain Gurl Zen Den Spa. Nature & Adventure: Guided hikes to Lie Brook Falls, stand-up paddleboard yoga, tubing on the Battenkill River, cold plunges, and mushroom foraging walks.

Guided hikes to Lie Brook Falls, stand-up paddleboard yoga, tubing on the Battenkill River, cold plunges, and mushroom foraging walks. Workshops & Lectures: Learn from wellness experts such as Dr. Sudhir Shaw (Om Botanicals), Bear Crevier, and Vikrant Rana , with topics on sustainable living and self-mastery.

Learn from wellness experts such as Dr. (Om Botanicals), Bear Crevier, and , with topics on sustainable living and self-mastery. Farm-to-Table Dining: Enjoy Vermont's finest local ingredients with meals like a Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Pairing and Farm-to-Table Feast.

Enjoy Vermont's finest local ingredients with meals like a Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Pairing and Farm-to-Table Feast. Kids' Activities: Kids under 14 are free. Family-friendly activities include arts and crafts, nature walks, and kid-focused yoga.

Kids under 14 are free. Family-friendly activities include arts and crafts, nature walks, and kid-focused yoga. Vendors & Market: Local artisans and wellness products in the Vendor Village, plus a public OM Market on Sunday, July 27th .

Ticket Information

Tickets are now available:

5-Day All-Access Pass: Starting at $399

Starting at 3-Day Pass: Starting at $349

Starting at Day Passes and Music Passes: Coming soon

Coming soon Kids under 14: Free

About The Om Festival

The Om Festival is New England's premier yoga and wellness festival, promoting holistic health, conscious living, and community building. It provides an opportunity to escape daily stresses, rejuvenate, and connect with others in a serene, natural setting. For more information or vendor/sponsorship inquiries, visit www.theomfestival.com .

About SAM International, Inc.

SAM International produces lifestyle festivals focused on yoga, wellness, and community building across the U.S. Partnering with the Vermont Leadership Center, SAM International fosters healthy, inclusive environments for all.

