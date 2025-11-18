THE OMNI GROVE PARK INN ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2025 NATIONAL GINGERBREAD HOUSE COMPETITION

The Nation's Largest Gingerbread House Competition Awards Returns With A Stunning Display Of Baking Creativity And Imagination

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa is delighted to announce the winners of The 2025 National Gingerbread House Competition™, marking a joyful and triumphant return of one of the nation's most celebrated holiday traditions. Following last year's unforeseen cancellation due to Hurricane Helene, this year's event welcomed an extraordinary display of creativity, artistry, and craftsmanship from 235 entries representing 25 states across the country.

Grand Prize Winner, Adult: Mary Hulsman, "The Tiny Gnome Builders”

"The resurgence of the National Gingerbread House Competition is a testament to the strength, creativity, and unwavering spirit of our incredible gingerbread community," said Bethany Cobb, Director of Marketing & Communications at The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa. "We are honored to once again fill the Inn with the warmth, artistry, and magic that this event brings each year."

This year's competition celebrates not only the return of a cherished holiday tradition but also the enduring sense of community that defines it. What began in 1992 as a small local contest has grown into a nationally renowned event, drawing top pastry artists and enthusiastic amateurs alike.

This year, the competition welcomed back celebrity cake artist, Yolanda Gampp, a judge on FOX's Crime Scene Kitchen, a two-time best-selling cookbook author, and the co-founder of "How to Cake It", the #1 online baking education company in the world. The esteemed panel of judges also included John Cook, executive pastry chef at The Omni Grove Park Inn; Steven Stellingwerf, pastry chef, author, and teacher; Jae Park, pastry sous chef at The Omni Grove Park Inn; and Ashleigh Shanti, chef/owner of Good Hot Fish and 2020 James Beard finalist.

While each creation was required to be 75% gingerbread and 100% edible, this year's panel of judges also evaluated each entry based on distinct criteria, including overall appearance, originality, creativity, difficulty, precision, and consistency of theme. New this year are the additions of the Community SpiritAward for the entry that best represents a community or cultural heritage and the Rising Star Award for a first-year Competitor who emulates a rising star in the National Gingerbread House Competition.

The 2025 winning entries include:

Grand Prize Winner, Adult: Mary Hulsman, Concord, NC, The Tiny Gnome Builders

Mary Hulsman, Concord, NC, Adult Second Place: Heather Nadeau, Cary, NC, The Birch Mouse Burrow

Heather Nadeau, Cary, NC, Adult Third Place: Michael Villella, New York, NY, Wassail Break

Michael Villella, New York, NY, Teen (ages 13-17) First Place: Courtland High School, Spotsylvania, VA, Mosaic Stairway of Ginger

Courtland High School, Spotsylvania, VA, Teen Second Place: Lolajay, Asheville, NC, Santa's Game Night

Lolajay, Asheville, NC, Teen Third Place: Emma Rhinehart, Columbia, TN, The Green Jacket & Red Suit

Emma Rhinehart, Columbia, TN, Youth (ages 9-12) First Place: Bailey Nadeau, Cary, NC, Muddlefoot's Mushroom Madness

Bailey Nadeau, Cary, NC, Youth Second Place: Rachel Cope, Asheville, NC, Scooby's Sleighs

Rachel Cope, Asheville, NC, Youth Third Place: Navarra Fritz, Barnardsville, NC, Caterpillar in the Chrysalis

Navarra Fritz, Barnardsville, NC, Child (ages 5-8) First Place: Finley Doyle, Midlothian, VA, Grammy's Kitchen

Finley Doyle, Midlothian, VA, Child Second Place: Callie Caldwell, Mooresville, NC, I Spy Gingerbread Candy Factory

Callie Caldwell, Mooresville, NC, Child Third Place: Kindergarten Cookies, Black Mountain, NC, A Christmas Wagon

The 2025 winners across the Chef Nicholas Lodge Awards include:

Best Use of Color : Bettina Hoeninger, Cortland High School, Spotsylvania, VA, Mosaic Stairway of Ginger

Bettina Hoeninger, Cortland High School, Spotsylvania, VA, Best Use of Sprinkles : Emma Rhinehart, Columbia, TN, The Green Jacket & Red Suit

Emma Rhinehart, Columbia, TN, Longest Standing Competitor : Merry Spafford, Loudon, TN, Chrismice on Santa Watch , 22 years

Merry Spafford, Loudon, TN, , 22 years Most Unique Ingredient with the use of basil flowers: Drew Lehman, Asheville, NC, Hobbiton

Drew Lehman, Asheville, NC, Pop Culture Star : Helen Clark, Girl Scout Troop 42504, Marshall, NC, Addams Family Mansion

Helen Clark, Girl Scout Troop 42504, Marshall, NC, Most Innovative Structure : Vera Ward-Robinson, Etowah, NC, The Gate House

Additional 2025 winning participants include:

Community Spirit Award: Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins, Unionville, NC, The Rainbow Bridge

Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins, Unionville, NC, Rising Star Award : Mindy Bandiera, Dallas, TX, The Village at Christmas

: Mindy Bandiera, Dallas, TX, Furthest Traveled Competitor 2699 miles from Castle Rock, Washington : Colleene Little, Tales of the Pacific NorthWest

2699 miles from Castle Rock, Washington Colleene Little, People's Choice: Best in Show Award: Merry Spafford, Loudon, TN, Chrismice on Santa Watch

In celebration of the 2025 National Gingerbread House Competition, the historic property is expanding the festivities with additional programming, including:

2025 Gingerbread Display: The official 2025 Gingerbread display begins on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, and will continue through Sunday, January 4, 2026. Please visit https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park to check parking availability and holiday exclusions.

The official 2025 Gingerbread display begins on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, and will continue through Sunday, January 4, 2026. Please visit to check parking availability and holiday exclusions. The Great Gingerbread House : On display in the Great Hall, guests can visit the life-sized gingerbread house modeled after the historic hotel, while enjoying house-made hot chocolate, a specialty craft brew in partnership with Highland Brewing and sweet treats by the glow of the iconic fireplaces. Guests can experience holiday cheer at every corner with over 80 illuminated trees displayed throughout the resort.

: On display in the Great Hall, guests can visit the life-sized gingerbread house modeled after the historic hotel, while enjoying house-made hot chocolate, a specialty craft brew in partnership with Highland Brewing and sweet treats by the glow of the iconic fireplaces. Guests can experience holiday cheer at every corner with over 80 illuminated trees displayed throughout the resort. Gingerbread Holiday Package: For stays booked from November 19 through December 30, 2025, the property welcomes gingerbread enthusiasts to experience its exclusive Gingerbread Holiday Package.

For stays booked from November 19 through December 30, 2025, the property welcomes gingerbread enthusiasts to experience its exclusive Gingerbread Holiday Package. Fall & Holiday Parking Program: From October 1, 2025 – January 2, 2026, The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa donates a portion of its parking proceeds to the community in support of local nonprofit organizations in Buncombe County, North Carolina. Since the inception of the Holiday Parking Partner program in 2013, The Inn has been honored to contribute over $1.2 million to not-for-profit partners in Western North Carolina.

About The Omni Grove Park Inn

Set in the idyllic Blue Ridge Mountains and just minutes from downtown Asheville, N.C., The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa provides a one-of-a-kind escape for modern day travelers. The award-winning, 513-room resort originally opened in 1913, showcases a wide range of Arts & Crafts furnishings from Stickley and Roycroft throughout guest areas, guest rooms and suites. Following the renovation of the Vanderbilt Wing in 2013, The Inn revealed the redesign of the historic Sammons Wing's 204 guestrooms in 2017. The world-class Spa is an experience like no other, with 43,000 square feet of subterranean space and an array of unique treatments incorporating indigenous elements. The resort's historic 18-hole Donald Ross golf course is considered among the top golf experiences in North Carolina, and the Sports Complex includes indoor and outdoor tennis courts. The Inn also focuses on local ingredients and chef driven menus in their four signature restaurants, each offering panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa is well suited for meetings, weddings and events, with 26 meeting rooms and two ballrooms totaling over 58,000 square feet, including the Skyline Room and Mountain View Terrace. The Inn's newest event addition is the Seely Pavilion with 3,260 square feet of function space, exposed trusses, and six pairs of picturesque, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain range. To get additional information or book accommodation, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

