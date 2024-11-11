THE OMNI GROVE PARK INN REOPENS WITH A HEART FOR ALL, HONORING ASHEVILLE'S RESILIENCE AFTER HURRICANE HELENE

Historic Resort Reopens with a Renewed Purpose, Reinventing the National Gingerbread House Competition to Support Asheville's Resilience

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Omni Grove Park Inn is set to reopen the doors to its historic Main Inn on Friday, November 15, following Hurricane Helene. Built for the ages, the iconic Main Inn, originally opened in 1913 and has been a landmark to the community since welcoming its first visitors over 110 years ago. While the recently refreshed Main Inn is ready to welcome guests alongside its world-class Spa, which reopened on November 8, the full property's reopening is still in progress. As the city of Asheville continues to rebuild and travelers venture to the destination, the property has also announced plans to collaborate with local businesses and reinvent its iconic National Gingerbread House Competition, spreading holiday cheer throughout the community with a new twist on the beloved tradition.

"Western North Carolina has displayed remarkable strength, and as Asheville reopens, we're honored to welcome visitors back to our beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains," said Gary Froeba, Managing Director at The Omni Grove Park Inn. "We are grateful to be reopening, especially in time for the holidays, as this is a meaningful step in our shared journey of recovery, one that brings hope and support to our community. Tourism holds an important role in Western North Carolina's path forward, and each visit brings encouragement to our employees, neighbors, and friends as we work together to rebuild and heal."

Tradition with a Twist: Gingerbread Trail of Giving

Following the cancellation of its 32nd Annual National Gingerbread House Competition, The Omni Grove Park Inn will keep the spirit of its treasured tradition alive during Asheville's recovery effort. Over 45 competitors this season will bring their gingerbread creations to be displayed for visitors and locals to view at the resort and local businesses, including S&W, Grove Arcade, Grovewood Village, WoolWorth, Sierra Nevada, CURIO, Dancing Bear Toys, Gallery Cor, Highland (East Asheville), and more. Each gingerbread house will be accompanied by a QR code for visitors to make donations to the Always Asheville Fund in support of the community. Display locations can be found here. The resort will also be showcasing gingerbread houses virtually, for those unable to travel this season, through the 12 Days of Gingerbread on the hotel's Facebook and Instagram channels from December 1 - 12, 2024 to spark Ginger-love for all.

The change in format allows for the opportunity to share the beauty and magic of the competitors' work while contributing to rebuilding efforts and supporting tourism. Gingerbread entries will go on display at local businesses starting Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, January 5.

"We are proud to continue the great tradition of our National Gingerbread House Competition in this reimagined way, spotlighting the extraordinary talent of the entrants throughout Asheville," said Isabel Miller, Director of Marketing and Communications at The Omni Grove Park Inn. "We aim to foster a sense of connection during the holiday season following such a challenging time while also supporting local establishments and encouraging our guests to explore the opening of our community."

By staying, dining, or enjoying our holiday and other experiences at the property, you're giving back to the community through the resort's Holiday Parking Partner program. Since its launch in 2013, this initiative has raised over $1.1 million to not-for-profit partners in Western North Carolina. From December 1 – 31, 2024, parking rates will be $40 for valet and $30 for self-parking. Complimentary parking will not be available during this period, making each visit a valuable contribution to our community.

Upon reopening, guests can expect some service adjustments on-property. For more information on The Omni Grove Park Inn or to make reservation inquiries, call (800) 438-5800 or visit the website here.

Omni Hotels & Resorts Launches Nationwide "Gingerbread for Good" Campaign

While the community comes together to rebuild, Omni guests can lend a helping hand from afar and bring the gingerbread spirit to life. Celebrate the magic of gingerbread through delightful experiences that warm the heart and help those in need. Throughout the season, guests can savor holiday gingerbread inspired treats across all 50 Omni locations and contribute to the Always Asheville Fund, spreading joy and goodwill all around.

About The Omni Grove Park Inn

Set in the idyllic Blue Ridge Mountains and just minutes from downtown Asheville, N.C., The Omni Grove Park Inn provides a one-of-a-kind escape for modern day travelers. The award-winning, 513-room resort originally opened in 1913, showcases a wide range of Arts & Crafts furnishings from Stickley and Roycroft throughout guest areas, guest rooms and suites. Following the renovation of the Vanderbilt Wing in 2013, The Inn revealed the redesign of the historic Sammons Wing's 204 guestrooms in 2017. The world-class Spa is an experience like no other, with 43,000 square feet of subterranean space and an array of unique treatments incorporating indigenous elements. The resort's historic 18-hole Donald Ross golf course is considered among the top golf experiences in North Carolina, and the Sports Complex includes indoor and outdoor tennis courts. The Inn also focuses on local ingredients and chef driven menus in their four signature restaurants, each offering panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Omni Grove Park Inn is well suited for meetings, weddings, and events, with 26 meeting rooms and two ballrooms totaling over 58,000 square feet, including the Skyline Room and Mountain View Terrace. The Inn's newest event addition is the Seely Pavilion with 3,260 square feet of function space, exposed trusses, and six pairs of picturesque, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain range. To get additional information or book accommodation, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

